Longtime MGM Resorts employee named general manager of Palms

A former New York-New York executive has been named general manager of the Palms, according to a news release.

Cynthia Kiser Murphey recently was hired for the position by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which has an agreement in place to purchase the Palms from Red Rock Resorts.

Earlier this year, Red Rock announced a deal to sell the resort for $650 million. The deal still needs final regulatory approval but is expected to close later this year.

The Palms, located just west of the Strip, has been closed since March 2020.

Since last year, Kiser Murphey has served as CEO of a benefits fund.

A longtime MGM Resorts International employee, Kiser Murphey started with the company in 1992.

She has a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from UNLV, along with an advanced degree in hotel administration from the university.