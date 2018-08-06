Pet food franchisee advises: Fresh is best

Pet Wants was created in 2010 when Michele Hobbs and Amanda Broughton noticed some serious health issues with their pets. They spent several thousand dollars on treatment before taking matters into their own hands and say they discovered the problem was low nutritional value in their pet food. They say the food lost its value over time, so they were determined to find a better way. Pet Wants has spread from coast to coast since then, with Sandy Allen launching a franchise in Las Vegas last year.

Tell us your background.

Pets have been part of my family my entire life. Most of my work experience has been working in the corporate accounting office of a large restaurant company. I also worked for a number of years as a body piercer in a high-end tattoo shop.

Pet Wants Vegas Valley SW • Phone: 702-624-5248 • Website: PetWantsVegasValleySW.com • Email: [email protected] • Hours of operation: By appointment • Owned/operated by: Sandy Allen • In business since: 2017

Describe your business.

The business is a mobile delivery service for fresh, natural, small-batch, slow-cooked pet food. We also do house-made treats and care products, and carry a variety of natural chews and treats, including CBD (cannabidiol) treats and oils for dogs and cats. Our delivery service is both personal and free of charge.

And why was it important for you, personally, to get involved in this line of work?

Through having a dog deal with cancer issues, I started to take a greater interest in learning about pet nutrition. Most recently, one of our dogs was experiencing digestive issues and had gone finicky about what he was willing to eat. Ultimately, I found Pet Wants food and it made a big difference for him, as well as for our girl. Through that, I wound up looking into the company and saw it was a great way to ensure great nutrition for our dogs, and also for other pet families in the area.

Given that the food is prepared in small batches, is there a limit on how much a customer can order?

There is no limit, but we recommend determining how much would be fed during a month and ordering no more than that amount. Doing that will help to ensure the family pet is getting the freshest food possible.

What advice do you have for pet owners transitioning their animals’ diet from their regular food to yours?

Pet owners should follow a transitioning process that might take 7-10 days. In the first 2-3 days, make 25 percent of the meal the new Pet Wants food. Then for 2-3 days, increase it to 50 percent, then 75 percent for 2-3 days. If food is digesting well through the process, you are ready to go full meals of Pet Wants.

What’s your most popular product?

Our most popular product is Pet Wants Chicken and Brown Rice formula, followed by our lower-calorie Less Active/Senior formula. Our housemade beef jerky is also very popular.

What obstacles has your business overcome?

Introducing a previously unknown brand and other products to the area.

Do you see expansion in your future?

My focus is on providing the best possible service to the Las Vegas Valley area.

What is your business philosophy?

I strive to provide the best in personal customer service, delivering only the highest quality natural pet foods, treats, chews and care products.

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

Truly care about your customers and their pets. Be consistent.

Any pet nutrition advice you want to offer our readers?

Ingredients matter. Better ingredients result in better food and better health. You should avoid animal by-products, fillers, corn, wheat, soy, sugar or dyes. Many of these contribute to common pet allergies and health issues. Also, fresh is better because it provides more nutrients and is more easily and completely digested.