Get your fin on: Westgate offers a mermaid course for kids

Children can learn how to be a mermaid through the end of the month at the Westgate in Las Vegas.

The resort’s Mermaid School trains participants on how to replicate the folkloric water-dwelling creatures through exercises in water treading, kicking, breathing, stretching and other techniques. It’s for children ages 7-12 who are able-bodied swimmers.

The 90-minute classes at the Westgate’s third-floor pool deck are from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, Aug. 25 and 26. The cost is $25 per class.

Mermaid fins are required for participation and can be rented for $20.

The class is instructed by Mermaid Farasha, a longtime Las Vegas showgirl and belly dancing professional. Passes can be purchased at Serenity Spa.

Adult Mermaid and Merman classes will be offered through individual appointments.

Call 702-732-5648 for details.