HOA company: “Many times a simple conversation can solve the problem”

CAMCO – Complete Association Management Co. • Address: 5980 S. Durango Drive, Suite 113, Las Vegas • Phone: 702-531-3382 • Website: www.camconevada.com • Email: [email protected] • Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday • Owned/operated by: Joel Just, CEO

What services do you offer and how have your services expanded since the company’s inception?

We are a full-service homeowners association management company.When the company was founded, there was not a developer division. A large share of our business is partnering with homebuilders and transitioning developed communities to HOA control.

The industry in general has expanded over the years and managers’ roles have evolved to accommodate the changing landscape of our industry here.

How many communities and homes do you manage?

CAMCO manages more than 300 communities throughout the state. We customize our services to the needs of the association, whether it is a PUD of single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, a combined commercial use project or a developing community.

We assist board members in creating budgets, including collection policies, rules and regulations, and architectural guidelines, as well as register and file corporate documents with the secretary of state through our government affairs liaison.

What are your tips for resolving disputes between neighbors?

We assist neighbors who may have a dispute by providing them with resources where they can go for mediation. The neighborhood justice center, the Nevada Real Estate Division’s office of the ombudsman, and state and local municipalities offer mediation programs. If it is at all possible, we try to encourage neighbors to talk to each other. We find so often that one neighbor does not realize something from their property is having an effect on their neighbor. Many times a simple conversation can solve the problem.

What is your business philosophy?

"Commitment to Community-CAMCO Cares" is more than a tagline for us. It embodies our core belief that we take our commitment to our clients, our team members and community seriously. Our ultimate goal is to partner with companies where we can not only expand our brand, but also better serve clients and employees with improved services, technology, professionalism and experience, all the while giving back to the community through expanding our community outreach efforts.

Tell us about your involvement with local charities or nonprofit initiatives.

CAMCO recently launched a community outreach initiative as corporate sponsor for #58RandomActsofKindness.

#58RandomActsofKindness was founded one week after the Oct. 1 shooting by Mary Rendina, our director of marketing. Participants are encouraged to perform random acts of kindness in honor of the 58 victims of the mass shooting, and post their stories in the #58RandomActsofKindness Facebook group. The Rocio Guillen Foundation was started by the teenage sons of Rocio Guillen, one of the victims. Through CAMCO’s partnership with #58RandomActsofKindness, a campaign was created to sponsor 58 children to attend sports programs at $275 per child. To kick off the campaign, CAMCO pledged to sponsor 10 children.

Who are your customers?

CAMCO has two divisions targeted at both developers and homeowner-controlled HOAs. Developer-controlled associations have unique challenges. We work with developers to create budgets, register corporate documents and help draft initial documents for the association. We work with the developer until the association transitions from declarant to homeowner control. The second division is the portfolio group. It is one of the largest in the state and manages hundreds of homeowner-controlled boards.

How many are on your team and what are their areas of expertise?

We have 90 team members and counting as our staffing effort continues to expand. CAMCO’s management approach is multifaceted. From upper management to our receptionists, our team members are empowered to make decisions. We encourage our team members to use their creative skills to meet clients' needs. We recognize that team members are motivated by factors other than financial ones. This includes feeling good about what you do for your clients.

We ask more of our team members than most management companies, but we also have created a workplace where our team members feel good about what they do.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas has a vibrant economy and a booming housing market. We are growing with the city. Our staff, assistants, managers and executives live in these communities. We take living in an HOA personally. We have so many types of homeowners associations, from condos to single-family homes, high-rises to master-planned communities. There are so many opportunities to fine-tune our management skills and to meet people. With Las Vegas being a bit of a "melting pot," you have the chance to meet people from all over the world.

What is the most difficult aspect of managing a large community?

Some challenges come into play when we work toward getting homeowners' and board members' individual expectations to align with the priorities of the community as a whole. With so many people, all with different personalities, in one community, it is sometimes difficult for everyone to understand and agree how to proceed on some issues. Making sure the board members understand the difference between doing what they want to do and doing what is best for the community as a whole is vital.

In addition, CAMCO employees participate throughout the year in numerous charity events. Sierra Nevada Donor Awareness, Clark County schools, Project 150, Construction vs. Cancer and American Cancer Society. are just a few of the charities we support.

Recently, we adopted "Shadow Company," a U.S. Army platoon serving overseas. We have an ongoing effort to send notes of encouragement and much-needed items.