All-inclusive venue aims to make clients’ events stress-free

Describe your business.

We run an all-inclusive venue where lifelong memories are created. We host wedding ceremonies and receptions, quinceañeras, sweet 16, bar/bat-mitzvahs, debutantes, engagement parties, holiday parties, you name it.

Layla’s Palace Banquet Hall • Address: 3430 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121 • Phone: 702-335-3097 • Email: laylaspalace.com/contact • Website: laylaspalace.com • Hours of operation: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; appointments only on Sundays • Owned/operated by: Cecilia Medina • In business since: 2006

What sets you apart from your competitors?

Most of the events we hold are “once in a lifetime” events that involve several months of planning and multiple people working together. From the very first meeting, we make it clear to our clients that we want to eliminate stress and make the process as smooth as possible. From the planning to picking out linens, tableware and food, to the emcee and running the show on the day of the event, we make sure our clients are stress-free. Our attention to detail helps make each event one of a kind.

Do you have package deals or are items sold a la carte?

We mostly work with all-inclusive packages, in order to help the client eliminate the process and hassle of working with multiple people.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

I love that we have such a diverse group of people. I love learning about other cultures, and through Layla’s Palace, I have been able to experience and understand traditions from other culture groups.

What obstacles has your business overcome?

Our start to this business has been one of the biggest obstacles. The first couple of months, we only had a handful of events and were faced with having to pay rent with my father’s income from his full-time job as a painter. If it wasn’t for my mother’s determination and perseverance, I don’t think we would have gotten to where we are now.

She started the business in 2006, with only a few thousand dollars to cover the first month’s rent. A couple of months prior to opening our doors, the Westward Ho had closed on the Strip. A relative called my mom to let her know everything was being sold at dirt-cheap prices. She rushed to the casino and purchased $1,800 worth of items. That purchase included the majority of the items we needed to get the business going: convention chairs, tables, silverware and tableware to cover parties of about 200 people. She was told everything had to be removed by the end of the next day, so she rented a U-Haul, acquired the help of a few men and loaded everything up and onto the banquet hall.

What’s the most stressful aspect of event hosting?

We like to create a relationship with our clients. After months of planning, we want to make sure the event goes as smoothly as possible, ensuring that the hosts of the party are fully enjoying the event. For example, if there’s a shortage of guests, our staff makes sure the energy is still lively and the host is not dwelling on the fact that some guests did not arrive. On the contrary, there are times when more guests than anticipated arrive. Our staff then has to quickly set up more tables and chairs, which can lead to a delay in the scheduled program.

During peak season, we sometimes have events everyday of the weekend, which can be stressful. After a long day of one event, the venue must be cleaned, torn down, and set up for the next event.

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

Don’t undervalue your work. In an industry that is becoming increasingly popular, it is important to recognize your dedication to detail, customer service and the quality of your work. One must remain true to one’s values.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I plan on continuing to grow this business as my mother had envisioned. I would like to be able to open up a smaller venue for less capacity, to host smaller reunions.

Tell us more about your mother’s influence.

I have had an amazing mentor, as I have seen my mom work tirelessly, long hours into the night to ensure that all details are in place precisely as the client has requested. Each party is as if it was her own. I work directly with my mother to ensure that everything she’s stood for continues to be of utmost importance. Our priority is to make our client’s vision and dream come true.