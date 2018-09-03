Relationships, consistency are key to plumbing company’s staying power

Describe your business.

Pure Plumbing is a service plumbing company that takes pride in performing high-quality installations and continuous training to keep up with new products and plumbing innovations. It specializes in water treatment, water supply, drainage, hot water heaters and any general plumbing needs.

Pure Plumbing • Address: 6255 McLeod Drive Suite #8, Las Vegas, NV 89120 • Phone: 702-534-1910 • Website: pureplumbinglv.com • Hours operation: 24/7 • Owned/operated by: Alexis and Andrew Aranda • In business since: 2012

What sets you apart from local competitors?

The company fosters long-term relationships with customers. Technicians are trained to provide multiple options and solutions to customers to best fit their budget, timelines, lifestyle and priorities.

What is your business philosophy?

Pure Plumbing embodies 4 core values: service, fun, growth and honor. Pure upholds these values by always putting customers’ needs first and living by the Zig Ziglar quote, “You can have everything you want in life if you will just help enough people get what they want.” When you show a genuine concern for your customers’ needs, they will want to do business with you and refer you to friends and family.

To what do you attribute your five-star rating on Yelp?

Our team follows systems and procedures to ensure a consistent experience is delivered to every customer on every call. We are meticulous on how we answer the phone, schedule, greet our customers, perform our plumbing work and clean up after ourselves. From start to finish, the experience is strategic.

Do you see expansion in your future locally or in other cities?

The first expansion priority is to establish an HVAC company in Las Vegas, and later to branch out into other cities.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

The people. We love the support from the community and all the positive things Las Vegas has done to make sure our city has a healthy economy. There is no place like Fabulous Las Vegas.

What obstacles has your business overcome?

We have been fortunate to experience rapid growth over the course of six years, so we have had to build a support team to make sure we can continue to stay on the path of growth and opportunity. This has been a challenging process to construct this team of talented individuals dedicated to our company’s mission.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

I think we are on an amazing path with the addition of new sports teams coming to our city. The Golden Knights had a remarkable record-breaking season, which shed light on our city to the hockey world, and now the Raiders are arriving in 2020. We are on the brink of becoming a major metropolitan city, and we need to make sure we continue to incentivize new businesses to move here so we can develop a diverse business environment and balanced economy. We also need to invest in our public education system to make sure we have a highly skilled workforce.

As parents to small children, how do you balance your professional and personal life?

The reality is work-life balance is challenging. We work hard during the week and play hard with our kids on the weekends. We are fortunate to have help from our nanny and family members so when we are at work, our kids are always well taken care of.

Any plumbing advice you want to offer our readers?

Most people who live in Las Vegas are coming from different climates and may not be used to the effects of our hard water. I recommend having a yearly home evaluation of your plumbing systems to ensure that your plumbing is operating efficiently and you don’t have any unforeseen plumbing emergencies. I often compare your home to a car that needs routine maintenance; if you stay on top of the systems’ needs, it will last a long time. Also, if you don’t have a water-conditioning system in your home, I would strongly suggest a complementary consultation. During the consultation, we can assist in helping find the right system for you and your home, which will ultimately prevent costly repairs due to hard water damage.