AT&T to launch 5G service in Las Vegas early next year

Las Vegas will be among the first cities to receive AT&T’s 5G mobile service when the company brings the high-speed technology to parts of the valley in February.

After an initial rollout to seven cities earlier this year, AT&T will introduce the service to five other cities including Oklahoma City and Atlanta by the end of the year. Then AT&T plans to introduce mobile 5G in Las Vegas and 12 other cities, including Los Angeles, Orlando and San Francisco, in early 2019.

The news comes on the heels of the news over the weekend in Waco, Texas, where AT&T made the world’s first wireless 5G data transfer over millimeter wave using standards-based, production equipment with a mobile device.

”We’re at the dawn of something new that will define the next decade and generation of connectivity,” said Andre Fuetsch, chief technology officer, AT&T Communications in a statement. “Future smart factories and retailers, self-driving cars, untethered virtual and augmented realities, and other yet-to-be-discovered experiences will grow up on tomorrow’s 5G networks. Much like 4G introduced the world to the gig economy, mobile 5G will jumpstart the next wave of unforeseen innovation.”

AT&T’s 5G rollout strategy includes using millimeter wave spectrum to deploy 5G in pockets of dense areas, where demand on its network is high and extra capacity and coverage is needed.

In other parts of urban areas, suburban and rural areas, AT&T will deploy 5G in its mid-and-low-band spectrum holdings.

T-Mobile announced earlier this year that Las Vegas would be among its first cities to receive 5G service sometime in early 2019.