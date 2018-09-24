Celebrating the winners of the 2018 Contractor of the Year Awards

Construction builds the infrastructure that shapes our daily lives, including homes, offices, schools and roads. It’s also responsible for thousands of great paying professional jobs. In short, construction helps make Southern Nevada a great place to live.

This marks the 16th year of the Contractor of the Year awards program, a partnership between VEGAS INC and the Nevada Contractors Association. Honorees were chosen by association members. These awards are among the industry’s highest and most coveted honors.

Contractor of the Year

The Korte Company

The Korte Company has been helping America grow since 1958 when it was founded by Ralph Korte in Highland, Illinois. Birthed from a desire to build (“I’d rather drive nails than eat,” Korte is said to have remarked), that drive has never slowed down and today, executives at the Korte Company attribute the company’s success to quality, ethics, fairness, community involvement and doing the right thing.

With Greg Korte — Ralph’s son — at the helm, the Las Vegas division opened in 2002 and has had a hand in a number of projects around the valley. Some of the highlights from 2017-18 include:

Fremont9 Mixed use multi-family with retail

The Degree UNLV Student Housing

El Benjamin Mixed use multi-family with retail/office

Cunningham Group Architects Tenant Improvement — office at Hughes Center

Gerety Real Estate Tenant Improvement — office

The company’s connection to the community starts at the top — Greg Korte has lent his expertise to the United Way of Southern Nevada, serving on its board, and helping the Korte Company donate $93,000 to the United Way at the end of 2017.

Other charitable endeavors include serving on the leadership committee for the inaugural American Cancer Society Construction vs. Cancer Las Vegas — an event that raised nearly $300,000. Additional groups that Korte and its employees have extended a hand to include the Animal Foundation of Southern Nevada, Discovery Children’s Museum, Nevada Public Radio and Three Square Food Bank, among many others.

In recognizing the firm as Contractor of the Year, judges said, “The Korte Company’s innovating mindset and cultural concepts, such as their quality ethics, fairness and extensive community involvement, are what sets them apart.”

— VEGAS INC staff

Civil Project of the Year

I-11 Boulder City Bypass-Phase II / Las Vegas Paving

The opening of Interstate 11 between Las Vegas and Phoenix represented the culmination of a project that helps travel and commerce to and from the valley.

“We are truly proud of this project and its benefits that will help relieve congestion, improve safety and enhance trade and commerce between Nevada and Arizona,” said RTC General Manager Tina Quigley in a statement.

The Nevada Department of Transportation estimated that the project, which began in 2015, would create 4,000 jobs. The route allows large and small vehicles to bypass Boulder City by cutting through the Eldorado Mountains and eliminating backups on U.S. 93.

Las Vegas Paving was right there for the construction, having the design-build contract for the work that includes the stretch of road between US-95 and US-93 near the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge.

The I-11 Boulder City Bypass Design-Build project was a $235 million contract funded by federal and state money along with Clark County’s fuel revenue indexing tax. The project consisted of both the design and construction of 12.3 miles of full freeway improvements through virgin desert and mountains on the outskirts of Boulder City. The project involved approximately 6 million cubic yards of earthwork; 11 bridge structures; almost 1 million tons of asphalt and base; retaining walls; more than two miles of storm drain improvements; and the completion of two new interchanges. The project was also the first in the state required to manage/mitigate naturally occurring asbestos.

Opening three months ahead of schedule, the project was a massive collaboration between federal, state, county and local agencies, including the RTC of Southern Nevada, Nevada Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, National Park Service and LVP.

— VEGAS INC staff

Member of the Year

Brett Luccketta, Sunstate Equipment Co.

When Brett Luccketta joined Nevada Contractors Association in 2008, he wasn’t one to sit idly by on the sidelines, but rather dove right in and made the most of his membership.

“I have been a part of the Construction Leadership Council committee, the Construction Training and Education committee, and the Ambassador committee since I joined,” said Luccketta, who was named to the board of directors in 2014 and the executive board in 2017.

He counts local construction-industry leaders Bryce Clutts and Boyd Martin among his mentors, and strives to pay that goodwill forward with the younger members of NCA through the development of the Construction Leadership Council committee.

“I have worked hard to help attract the future construction workforce here in Nevada,” said Luccketta.

He joined Sunstate Equipment Co. as customer account manager in 2007, and now serves as metro sales manager for the Phoenix-based company, which was founded in 1977 and has grown to 70 locations across the U.S. The local branch debuted in 1989.

“Brett has shown continuous dedication and support to not only the association but the community as a whole,” said the Contractor of the Year judges.

— Danielle Birkin

Supplier of the Year

The Tiberti Fence Company

The Tiberti Fence Co. is a family-owned business, founded by J.A. Tiberti, that has been serving Southern Nevada for more than 60 years. Originally a division of J.A. Tiberti Construction, it is now a stand-alone entity and Nevada’s largest fence contractor. With more than $1 million in material sales annually, Tiberti Fence supplies everyone from the homeowner to handyman.

“Our bread and butter is installing chain link or ornamental iron fence, but we are so much more,” said Elizabeth Teramoto, who works in fence rentals, adding that sales range from $50 to $100,000. “Our material retail sales desk is open to both professionals and DIY-ers, and we have a fabrication shop that can handle nearly any project of any size from a few horse corral panels to large custom designs.”

The Tiberti Fence Co. has been an official member of the NCA since 2014, and has supported the association in numerous ways throughout the years.

Active in the community, Tiberti Fence is a partner of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department, supporting events such as Trunk or Treat and Safe Halloween. The company also supports the Boy Scouts of America.

“Our founder, J.A. Tiberti, was a big believer in education, and we carry on that legacy by encouraging our employees to further their construction education by providing multiple opportunities to hone industry-related skills and hosting certification workshops,” Teramoto said. “Tiberti Fence is also a strong supporter of the National Association of Women in Construction.”

— Danielle Birkin

JA Tiberti Spirit Award

The PENTA Building Group

The J.A. Tiberti Spirit Award celebrates innovation and development in the construction world — values that The PENTA Building Group has incorporated into its culture since the beginning.

PENTA attributes its spirited success to a people-first attitude, whether it’s a collaboration with clients, partners, subcontractors or employees.

According to Tim Putnam, PENTA marketing manager, the company’s relationship-focused approach has fueled its efforts in industry development, regulatory efforts and community involvement.

“In addition to PENTA’s comprehensive safety program, ongoing educational efforts and safety performance monitoring, the firm conducts a comprehensive root cause analysis following any accidents or injuries,” Putnam said in his application for the J.A. Tiberti Spirit Award. “This analysis helps PENTA evaluate and learn from the situation.”

PENTA’s philanthropic efforts touch thousands of lives in Southern Nevada. This year, according to Putnam, employees volunteered approximately 5,000 hours with nonprofits such as Three Square Food Bank, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, United Blood Services, Childhood Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, Opportunity Village, Create a Change Now, Ronald McDonald House, Baby’s Bounty, St. Jude Children’s Ranch, Best Friends Animal Society, Special Olympics, Community Coalition for Victim’s Rights, Veterans Village Memorial Park and Wigs for Kids.

In February, PENTA helped six students at the UNLV College of Engineering participate in the Associated Schools of Construction Student Competition in Northern Nevada; the team took first place.

“Their advanced-technology strategy, advocacy to ensure future growth and large philanthropic commitment makes the PENTA Building Group a great fit for this award,” said judges.

— VEGAS INC staff

Safest Contractor of the Year

Building Project of the Year

Burke Construction — Credit One Bank

Burke Construction Group makes sure that safety and safety training are an integral part of every job.

The company’s strong safety record is the result of attention from top management to project field staff. Burke’s project managers, project engineers and field superintendents are required to have OSHA 30-hour training certifications as well as hazard-specific safety competencies. The company works with World Wide Safety to perform regular third-party safety inspections on all sites as an added level of rigor.

“They lead by example, not just in their field, but to those who live, work and play around them,” said Mike Casey, senior vice president at Lockton Companies.

Vice President of Operations John Travassos manages the safety program along with Senior Superintendent and Corporate Safety Coordinator Anthony Schlecht, who provides in-the-field spot training. Burke’s internal safety committee includes at least one team member from each department (operations, accounting, estimating, marketing, special projects) and meets on a biweekly basis. F and focused safety meetings pinpoint danger scenarios (such as roof work, cranes, booms etc.) pertinent to specific jobs. It’s part of Burke’s plan to ensure work safely, reduce risks and proactively manage hazards.

•••

Burke’s respect for safety was evident during the construction of Credit One Bank — this year’s Building Project of the Year.

The most hazardous part of the Credit One project — the first four-story tilt project in Southern Nevada — was the erection of the concrete tilt-up panels, according to the information provided by Burke. There were no established criteria within the local area on how to deal with 64-foot-tall concrete panels that averaged over 200,000 pounds, with the largest panel weighing more than 305,000 pounds. It took 50 crew members to install 22 panels over two days for the 153,000-square-foot development that sits on 23 acres south of I-215 between Durango and Buffalo drives.

— VEGAS INC staff

Affiliate of the Year

National Field Services, Southwest Division

National Field Services, Southwest Division, was originally founded as SouthWest Electritech Services in 2008 by Howard Herndon, who recognized the need for an independent testing company in the region to emphasize safe and efficient electrical distribution systems. As the local branch of Texas-based National Field Services since Jan. 1 — when SouthWest Electritech was acquired — the company offers electrical technical and testing services including maintenance, troubleshooting, power system studies, onsite review, investigation, and documentation.

“Through our broad scope of services, we can provide strategic advantages to projects and the efficient functioning of commercial and industrial facilities,” said Herndon, the company’s vice president. “National Field Services is an independent third-party company that is not associated with any manufacturer and provides our customers with unbiased analysis of their electrical distribution systems.”

The company also offers National Fire Protection Association electrical safety classes, and other services such as arc flash hazard analysis and compliance training. The company also has a power systems study team that ensures the safety of personnel and reliability of electrical systems through a detailed analysis of each.

The company joined the Nevada Contractor’s Association in October 2013 and is currently an NCA Silver sponsor. The company also sponsors major events including golf tournaments, construction career day and member mixers.

Area manager Ashley Pereza has served on the Construction Leadership Council committee since 2015, is currently the co-chair, is slated to become chairperson in 2019, and directs the company’s extensive involvement with community outreach.

National Field Services, Southwest division also supports Three Square, Candlelighters, and Spread the Word Foundation.

— Danielle Birkin

Member Company of the Year

GSL Electric

In considering which business is worthy of the Nevada Contractors Association’s Member Company of the Year honor, judges consider how those companies express a commitment to the NCA, the construction industry and to Southern Nevada.

Projects that showcase GSL Electric’s commitment include helping remodel Lied Middle School, continuing work on the Switch Communications SuperNAP campus, adding phones and access points at UNLV, aiding the Animal Foundation, sprucing up the Boulder City High School track and football field, and helping with the Behavioral Health Center at the Southern Hills Hospital.

The company has also pitched in at the Vegas Roots Community Garden and is providing free electrical services for the Las Vegas Healing Garden Remembrance Wall, a memorial for the victims of the 1 October tragedy.

The company and its employees support Construction Career Day and Saints to Sinners, the 522-mile-long bike relay race between here and St. George, Utah.

— VEGAS INC staff

Subcontractor of the Year

MJ Dean Construction

Subcontractor MJ Dean Construction Inc. has been a source of consulting, cost analysis, construction, operations and project-management services for projects in the valley since 1989. Specializing in large-scale structural concrete projects, the company has overseen the construction of parking structures and high-profile resorts and condominiums, including Hard Rock, Mandalay Bay, Palms Place and Cannery Casinos and Resorts World Las Vegas.

“We pride ourselves on combining the old-school construction work ethic with today’s cutting-edge technology,” said Christian Roesch, project manager. “We strive to bring the latest innovations in the concrete industry to the Las Vegas area, using tools such as Revit and other 3D modeling software, which gives us the ability to identify issues months before we step on the project. This year, the company reached the milestone of generating more than $200 million in revenue, which will easily make MJ Dean a ‘Top 20 Concrete Firm’ on the yearly ENR (Engineering News-Record) list.”

MJ Dean is active with the American Concrete Institute and the American Society of Concrete Contractors.

“Even though you can find large-scale concrete construction projects all over the United States, it is actually a rather small community,” Roesch said, adding that MJ Dean has been involved in NCA for 25 years.

Recently MJ Dean donated time, manpower and materials to help complete — in conjunction with other local contractors — Veterans Village as well as the permanent 1 October memorial. In addition, MJ Dean is a large supporter and contributor to Candlelighters.

— Danielle Birkin