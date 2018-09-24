Construction company owner leads the way for women in a male-dominated industry

In 2003, the opportunity arose for Stacey Lindburg to acquire C and S Company. She was a seasoned food and beverage executive but didn't have much experience in the construction industry. Still, she took a chance on herself and trusted her capabilities. "I knew I had the mindset, skills and personality to be successful in this industry," she said. "Every day, I try to set an example for my daughter, and other women out there. If you believe in yourself and have the passion to pursue your dream, no matter what industry or organization it is, you can succeed."

Today, in addition to owning her construction company, Lindburg is vice chair for the Lone Mountain Advisory Board and a committee member for the Las Vegas Valley Groundwater Management Program.

What type of work does your company specialize in?

We specialize in underground construction. Our services include, but are not limited to, project estimating and management, earthwork (excavation and grading), underground wet and dry utilities, utility adjustments, troubleshooting and consulting.

How many people do you employ and what is your management style?

On average, we employ 25 people. My management style is to always encourage and motivate my team. My employees are crucial to our company’s success. I want to ensure that I am inspiring my employees and providing the encouragement needed to excite my team about the work we are doing. I make it a priority to check in with my team and express my gratitude for the work we are completing. I also ensure they have the ongoing training and tools they need to do their job to the best of their capabilities. We have the opportunity to work on some incredible projects, and I want my team to take pride in the work they have completed and have a sense of accomplishment when finishing every job.

What do you find most challenging about having a career in a male-dominated industry?

A majority of the men in construction are either raised into the industry or have been a part of it for the majority of their professional lives. This makes it challenging for me because I had limited experience in construction when I began. When I purchased C and S, I realized I would have to work hard to not only bring success to my new company, but to prove myself to other companies and leaders in our field. I am honored to now serve on numerous boards in the industry and recently celebrated 15 years of business.

What is the largest or most complex project you’ve worked on?

C and S is continuing to develop the Interstate 11 bypass, which runs from Las Vegas to Phoenix. The I-11 project is the largest project our company has taken on, and phase one was just recently completed.

What is your role on the Lone Mountain Advisory Board and the Las Vegas Valley Groundwater Management Program?

I am vice chair for the Lone Mountain Advisory Board and have served on the board for six years. I chose to become a member of this board because it handles all issues affecting residents in the Lone Mountain area, which is I live. It is important to me that I am active in my community and keeping up to date on different plans and zoning issues. That is why I also became a committee member for the Las Vegas Valley Groundwater Management Program, which I have been a part of for five years. I am honored to represent domestic well users and look forward to making a continued difference for groundwater users.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

My father, Jerry Goff, told me, “Your word is always better than your signature.” I remember this everyday and it guides me in my actions in my business life as well as personal.

What are your hobbies outside of work?

I enjoy spending time with my three kids, Derek, Broc and Josie. My family and I are passionate about our western heritage, which we celebrate through our involvement with rodeo, especially team roping. Rodeo is a fun and competitive sport that allows my kids the opportunity to meet new friends and gain new skills. It has become something we do as a family, which has brought us closer and made incredible memories that we will cherish for a lifetime.

How do you decompress after a long week?

As a rodeo family, a lot of my time outside of work is spent with my kids and our animals. It’s fun to watch them progress in their sport and gain a new sense of confidence each time they accomplish something they never thought possible. I also enjoy spending time in the pool, relaxing. It is a great feeling to come home, jump in the pool and let go of everything else.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

I wish there was larger workforce for our industry in Southern Nevada. The construction industry is in the midst of a major boom, which is terrific, but we are in desperate need of a much larger workforce. We need able men and women who are passionate about the work and are ready to get the job done.

What is your dream job, outside of your current field?

I would love to work for a lobbying firm that caters to small businesses. Small businesses keep our local economy strong, and I am passionate about keeping them successful. I enjoy being involved within the community and helping incredible people make their dreams a reality.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

I enjoy living in Southern Nevada, but if I could live anywhere else, I would live in Cedar City, Utah. Cedar City is my home and offers incredible landscapes and spectacular recreation that is fun for the whole family. It is truly a one-of-a-kind place, and it holds a special place in my heart.

What is something people might not know about you?

At heart, I am a small-town girl. I grew up in a small town and continue to run my business and my home as if I still live in a small-town.

What advice would you offer future generations of women who want to get into the industry?

Be tough and never be afraid to try. This is an industry that a lot of women do not feel comfortable jumping into, but it is a terrific industry and as long as you are strong and dedicated, you will do great things. The industry has a lot to offer, you just have to believe in yourself.