Renowned hair stylist values daily grind on journey to success

Even a jock can be a hairstylist. During his junior year in high school, sports fanatic Michael Boychuck saw the movie “Shampoo,” and it changed his life. The three-sport athlete “just went for it and started my hair journey,” he said. Today, Boychuck is owner and master colorist at Color Salon inside Caesars Palace.

What is the defining moment in your career?

In 1996, I was named the top colorist at the No. 1 salon in the country, Jose Eber. This was a very proud moment for me that I will always remember. Since then, it has motivated me to continue working hard and striving to be the best everyday.

With your salon located on the Strip, are the majority of your customers local or tourists?

Monday thru Thursday, we serve mostly locals. Weekends are primarily hotel guests.

How many stylists do you employ and what are some of their unique specialties?

We have 50 artisans on our team with specialties including color, extensions, cuts, lash extensions, nails, makeup and hair styling. We are proud of the different skills each of our artisans contributes to make our team the best.

Do you prefer being behind a desk making business decisions or standing behind a chair?

One hundred percent standing behind the chair. I love the interaction with my clients and the creativity that comes with the job. There is nothing better than when a client comes in with an idea and I’m able to make it possible so they leave with a smile from ear to ear.

What is the status of Boychuck signature products?

The Professional Boychuck Brushes are designed specifically to apply makeup with precision and ease. The finely crafted vegan soft HD synthetic bristles allow users to create a blended makeup application to successfully master any angle or picture-perfect look.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

Don’t be afraid to work hard. Things are not always going to be easy, especially when you first start out. It’s not always going to be a 9-to-5 job; you have to be available for your clients on their schedule.

Where’s your favorite place to people watch in Las Vegas?

Anywhere in Vegas really, but the Strip is probably the best. People from all over the world come visit and there is always so much going on. You can easily spend the night just walking the Strip and enjoying all the views it has to offer.

Describe your management style.

I’m pretty laid back. I really trust my team and give them freedom in their work. While structure is important, giving staff the ability to use their creativity and really shine will encourage them to work harder and keep learning. That’s what I’ve seen so I’m sticking to it.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I try to improve everyday to make something better. I hold a position on the board of directors of Intercoiffure, where we work toward influencing salons to help them make improvements. For now, I enjoy taking things day-by-day. If I can improve just one thing each day for the next 10 years, I’d imagine things would be pretty great by then.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

Definitely have to say professional baseball player. I played baseball growing up and always had a passion for it.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Probably with my brother down in Jacksonville, Fla. I spend a lot of time there and really enjoy both the beach and all the tourist attractions. It’s always on the top of my vacation list for the year, so why not live there?

Whom do you admire?

I pay a ton of respect to all my mentors, including Jose Eber. The people who help you in the beginning, you really owe a lot of respect and thanks. I wouldn’t be where I am now without everyone who has helped me along the way.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Hands down laziness. It takes a lot of hard work to get to the top and live out your dream. When people think you don’t have to work hard and success just happens overnight, that really gets to me. I want everyone to be successful, but putting in the work is part of the journey that gets you there.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I have the best wife in the world. She is my rock and has been by my side every step of the way. I’m so grateful for both my immediate family and my salon family. I also love dogs. They help me relax after long days.