Developer’s goal is to create community within a community

Tim Deters, owner and president of TRU Development, aims high. In 20 years, he has developed nearly 7,000 multifamily units in the Southwest and has launched his most ambitious project yet with Kaktuslife, which “we predict ... will changed apartment living in Clark County,” he says, by integrating luxury and technology in “a great location,” just west of Interstate 15 on the corner of Cactus Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.

Do you have any recent news you’d like to share?

We are pre-leasing Kaktuslife, which was designed to provide the ultimate apartment living experience. It is the first apartment complex in Clark County built to meet LEED specifications and utilize solar power. In addition to our sustainability efforts, we will be the first in the valley to introduce IOTAS “Smart Units” that will fully integrate with our Kaktus App for an immersed living experience.

How many local developments are you working on in Clark County?

TRU Development has four projects in the works, approximately 2,000 units total.

Describe your management style.

My management style is bold but compassionate. I work hard to identify each individual on my team’s passion, then fuel that passion with knowledge, experience and the best technology in the market.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

"Master the details and know more about the details than anyone else."

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

The completion of the first Kaktuslife community is my proudest professional accomplishment. We wanted to create a community within a community that provides an engaging culture, allowing residents the luxury to live, work, relax, indulge and play all within the comfort of their apartment complex. For all of our developments, the primary focus is sustainability. In addition to our eco-conscious initiatives, each unit will be equipped with Iotas technology and JennAir appliances to create a connected living ecosystem.

What are you passionate about?

I am passionate about life, and the opportunity that each and every day presents. In my work, I am driven to create incredible projects that exceed expectations and offer an unmatched lifestyle and living experience to residents. It is my passion for the real estate development industry that fuels myself and my team to achieve great things.

In addition, I am passionate about my family, my faith and the people I surround myself with.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

Potential tax increases are the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada. Currently, Southern Nevada has a low-tax climate, which is one of the top reasons people and businesses are making the decision to relocate to the Las Vegas Valley. If that climate were to change, I think it would have a significant impact on the forecasted growth that Las Vegas is set to experience.

Where is your favorite place to explore in Las Vegas?

I enjoy exploring the hikes and trails of Red Rock Canyon with my family on the weekends. With a variety of trails that differ in level of difficulty, there is something for everyone to enjoy. It is also conveniently close, yet still offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

I would’ve liked to be a professional athlete, preferably one who plays golf. I have always been an avid golfer, and would have enjoyed doing it full-time for a living. Not only do you have the opportunity to travel to some of the world’s best courses, you are constantly playing with the best in the game.

How do you decompress after a long week?

I spend time with my wife and daughter. Whether we are at home relaxing or exploring a new trail at Red Rock, we always have fun and enjoy our family time together.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Maui is one of my favorite places to vacation, and it has always been a dream of mine to live there. It doesn’t get much better than Maui.

Whom do you admire?

I admire anyone who is innovative and passionate about their life and what they do.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see my firm having developed over 10,000 multifamily units. While that in itself is a feat, I see those units having been developed through multiple product types, all varying in size and offerings. As the valley continues to grow, I look forward to my firm developing projects that meet the needs of the incoming residents while becoming increasingly more sustainable and luxurious.

What is something that people might not know about you?

Though a bit contradictory, I am a fitness junkie who loves to eat!