Oral surgeon stresses selflessness to doctors and community

Dr. Steven Huang, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Henderson Oral Surgery & Dental, is in the business of changing people’s lives. This happens every day through typical procedures such as tooth extraction, bone grafting, implant placement, sinus lifts and apicoectomies. But for one fortunate college student this year, it meant a $50,000 new smile.

In applying for the Second Chance program at Huang’s practice from Oct. 8 to Nov. 8, more than 1,000 people shared their stories.

What is the Second Chance program?

The Second Chance program provides one deserving member of our community with a new smile through a full-arch restoration treatment completely free of charge. We wanted this program to do more than just simply relieve pain or fix one specific problem for the patient, but instead make a much bigger impact for someone by improving their confidence and quality of life too.

We are so thankful for Dr. Derek MacLean for being involved with this program and agreeing to donate his time and efforts. Without him, there is no way we would be able to proceed with the restoration. We also are grateful for Van Hook Dental Lab and Nobel Biocare for being involved in this life-changing event as well.

What personality trait helps you the most in your profession?

Selflessness is key. When we are able to see the difference that oral surgery treatment can make, it helps us think outwardly of others and makes this field rewarding.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

I have had the greatest five years in Nevada. I have seen the coming of the Golden Knights hockey team and how it has brought our community together. This is not something that needs to change, but I would like to see Las Vegas as a city continue to develop together by caring and supporting one another.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

One of the biggest issues I see is access to health care. This is and always will be an issue, in my opinion. We cannot reach a conclusion until our leaders can sit down and have an honest and open conversation about bettering health care for the residents they serve.

Where is your favorite place to explore in Las Vegas?

This city has so much to offer and you can find unique things to do in places you wouldn’t expect, from Mount Charleston to Red Rock. Or even the lion habitat and Discovery Children’s Museum. We love finding activities to do outside with the family.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I would like to still see myself practicing oral surgery here in Henderson. I want to continue to build a practice and office that will benefit the residents and community, but most importantly, have a practice that my family and children can be a part of.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

When I was young, I always had a dream to be a fighter pilot. But as any young child gets older, you realize that your childhood dreams are not quite as realistic, and you learn that is not the plan for you.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

If I could only pick one place, it would be New York City. However, I would also like to travel. I have a dream of living for a year in all of the major cities throughout the world. Being in large cities with so much diversity and learning about different culture and customs would be a great way to travel the world.

Whom do you admire?

The two people that come to mind are my wife and Dr. George Bonn. My wife is an incredible human being. Being a mother to our two girls and working as a pediatric dentist shows just how amazing she is. Dr. Bonn handed down a great practice to work with. He left a good standing office with a great legacy and a wonderful staff.

What is something people might not know about you?

I drive a minivan and I absolutely love it. I believe it’s the coolest car you can get. My wife, on the other hand, doesn’t think it’s cool at all. She will say things like, “Cool minivan — said no one ever.” But I am a proud minivan owner.

What advice would you offer aspiring oral surgeons?

One, work hard — before school, during and after. Two, stay dedicated. It’s easy to get going on a project or career and become complacent and stop progressing. Next, do not forget your roots. Where we come from has a large impact on what occurs to our future. And lastly, stay humble. Being an oral surgeon is a great responsibility and such a great opportunity to help others, and that is always important to remember.