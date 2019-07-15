Technovation CEO: “Fail fast, learn from your mistakes, and move on”

Peg McGregor is CEO of Technovation Solutions, which acts as both technology consultants and brokers for new technologies coming to the market. “We offer technologies around security, surveillance, guest experience, back office and communication that have applications everywhere from a high school to a resort property,” McGregor said.

Tell us your background.

I’m a longtime entrepreneur with a background in sales, customer relationship management, national security and technology. I’ve had the opportunity to work with companies like Disney, but also the United States government.

What services do you offer clients?

Our team seeks out the latest and greatest in technologies that affect hospitality, health care and education, among other areas, to create solutions while working with properties and brands that need help building roadmaps for their technology needs.

Who has been your most exciting client to date and how did you assist them in their goals?

We’re working with a resort that will come online in 2020 — it’s been really exciting to be a part of the process from the beginning. Building from the ground up allows us to work closely with both the information technology teams as well as other property stakeholders, like security and food and beverage, to create an incredibly comprehensive plan that will set the resort up with a dynamic technology presence.

How have your business model and strategies evolved in the past five years?

Technovation Solutions has really moved from just offering products to offering plans. We’re proud to have technology partners and products that can work together and create holistic solutions. We’re no longer in the business of sales, but now truly in the business of solutions.

What kind of culture exists at your company and how did you establish it?

We work in a very collaborative environment. Our team is more than just the core Technovation group, we work closely with our product partner teams to build new solutions. We established this out of necessity, when our partners succeed, we succeed.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

Fail fast, learn from your mistakes, and move on.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

The speed in which technology moves in the city. We aren’t as nimble as we could be across hospitality, health care and education opportunities, but I’m excited that we get to be a part of changing the technology landscape.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

Professional skier. My family and I have always been big skiers, I’d be happy to spend every day in the mountains.

Where do you see your company in 10 years?

I’d like to see Technovation expand across the United States and over to the East Coast.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Steamboat Springs, Colo., is our go-to family vacation destination and my retirement plan.

Who has been your greatest inspiration?

That’s a tough one, I’ve been surrounded by a lot of really great people.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Time wasters. Everyone is busy, spare minutes could be used elsewhere.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I spent my childhood in Japan and am still fluent in Japanese.