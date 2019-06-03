Restaurant owner aims for authenticity, joy in family-oriented business

Vanessa Barreat and her husband, Raul Martinez-Olmos, opened Pico De Gallo in 2016, after two years of operating a food stand once a week at a local flea market. The two set out to make their eatery into an authentic experience, from the menu to the decor.

“This is not a restaurant, it is a love story — of family, food, culture, history, humanity, art, expression and cuisine shared via recipes full of authenticity and joy,” she says.

Describe your business.

Pico De Gallo is a family-oriented restaurant made to make customers feel at home, in the busiest of cities. The overall intended feeling is a Mexican, colorful, authentic setting, layered by unique décor scattered throughout the restaurant. To top it all off, we provide attentive service and food provided completely from scratch.

Pico De Gallo • Address: 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-27 • Phone: 702-431-0056 • Email: [email protected] • Website: picodegallollc.com • Hours of operation: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday • Owned/operated by: Vanessa Barreat and Raul Martinez-Olmos • In business since: 2016

Bringing people together is our passion, as is making great food in our little Mexican neighborhood. When you enter our location, you feel a very welcoming atmosphere and a lot of good vibes.

Tells us about your roots and what prompted you to open Pico De Gallo.

I am originally from Venezuela and am married to a Mexican cook and artist. I moved to the United States in 1998, and have lived in Vegas since 2001. My husband taught me how to eat his food and I realized how rich and diverse the Mexican cuisine is. We decided to open a small food stand in a famous flea market in Las Vegas, but we can proudly say that since we opened our stand, the Food Fair started to look different, because we made a cozy and cute stand with authentic homemade food.

After two years in business and clients asking us when we would open a location where they didn’t have to wait until Friday to eat our food, we decided to go one step forward and get our own location, where we could inspire ourselves and others. But instead of getting a plain, stainless steel taco shop, we wanted something different: a taco shop where people would feel like back home. Instead of placing an order, paying and waiting for it, we serve them warmly, like they are in a restaurant.

Who are your customers?

They are the best part of us. They are our new family members, our amigos. Thanks to them, we are moving forward. From the beginning of our history, they were an important part, our motivation to work hard and be better. Our customers are locals, but a lot of tourists too, who hear about us and they want to give it a try. They are our best publicity.

What is your most popular menu item?

We are best known for our enchilado grilled chicken. The hit of the moment is our torta cubana. And to end, our churros go great with our café de olla.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is a tourist icon worldwide. Its multicultural diversity makes it a thriving city and we are part of this exciting process.

Would you consider expanding?

I would focus first here in Nevada; Las Vegas which is growing so fast. I would consider the outskirts of the city and the towns that are around us. Thanks to a robust economy and a low cost of living, Nevada continues to build an economy not dependent on the casinos, giving the opportunity to entrepreneurs to grow and expand their vision to other levels.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

All said, a good quality life will be a main factor that improves the business climate. Focusing on creating a highly educated workforce with many workers in STEM fields signifies a growing and innovative economy. Programs and more should be in place to motivate students to be in STEM careers, which can help bring companies and investors to Vegas. Second of all, Las Vegas is a big city that is always growing. When cities grow, crimes grow, and this can drive people away. We need to shift focus more to assisting our people, as they are what run this city.