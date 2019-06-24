Fashion is for everyone,’ says Las Vegas designer

Rene’ Tyler Plus Sizes 12 & Above is a small, boutique operation of just four employees, but it is becoming a major name in fashion. The designs of Angela Rene’ have been featured on the AMC series “Dietland,” starring Julianna Margulies and Joy Nash, and have been seen on local Emmy-winning anchor Monica Jackson, “Orange Is The New Black” actress Laverne Cox, singers Marsha Ambrosius and Mary Lambert, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” correspondent and comedian Dulcé Sloan for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Vicki Barbolak.

Tell us about your background.

My love affair with fashion began at a very young age. Being surrounded by women with style, I always knew that I wanted to be a designer. As a plus-size woman, I found the selection of clothing to be limited and unappealing. I always wondered why the plus-size department was always hidden in the back of the store, like the ugly stepchild, and why contemporary, trendy and couture designs stopped at size 14.

My frustration to find fashionable and stylish clothing in my size gave me the determination to create my own. Out of necessity, my passion grew, as well as my clientele. Together with my son Chase Tyler, we are making sure Rene’ Tyler Plus Sizes 12 & Above is the ultimate fashion destination for women with curves.

What prompted you to launch your boutique on the Strip?

Rene’ Tyler Plus Sizes 12 & Above • Address: Inside The Shoppes at the Palazzo, 3327 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2922, Las Vegas • Phone: 702-201-3500 • Email: renetyler.com/pages/contact-us • Website: renetyler.com/ • Hours of operation: 10 a.m.–11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.–noon Friday and Saturday • Owned/operated by: Angela Rene’ • In business since: 2018

Since Vegas is the ultimate vacation destination, I wanted to make sure plus-size women had a great place to shop. I knew there was a need for beautiful and unconventional designs in sizes 12 and up, and being on the Strip would give women from everywhere, not just Vegas, the opportunity to find designs they were looking for.

Who are your customers?

What’s so great about our location is that the majority of our clients are tourists. We have women from all over the world come in and shop with us. People from Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, and all over the U.S., have shopped in our boutique.

What is your design and production process?

Our design and production are done mostly in house. I am still very engaged in creating the evening and red carpet designs for the brand. Most of the designs are created by me, but due to the high demand, I also work with manufacturers based in L.A. and overseas for some of the ready-to-wear, resort and swimwear designs.

How many people do you employ and what special talents do they bring to your team?

Our team at Rene’ Tyler Plus Sizes 12 & Above is very small and intimate. We have four employees total and have others waiting to come on board. They bring a young and fresh approach to keep me on top of things, My son Chase is the creative director and handles our social media and marketing, and works with several celebrity stylists.

Where do you get inspiration for your designs?

I get my inspiration from some of my favorite designers and Old Hollywood. I miss the days where people would get dressed up to go out. I particularly love evening wear and couture — really, anything that sparkles and is elegant and sophisticated. That is what made me want to become a designer.

What are some fashion trends you’d like to see come back, and what’s a current trend you’d like to go away?

The trend I would like to see come back actually has — tailored suits. I’m a sucker for a great fitting suit. I love the look of tailored clothes. Don’t get me wrong, I also love a flowy Boho maxi dress, but when clothing is fitted and constructed well, you can keep it forever and it will never go out of style. On the other hand, the trend I loathe is biker shorts. They only belong on bikers and at the Tour de France.

What is your business philosophy?

No risk, no reward. Do what you love, do it well, and people will notice. From the day I started my journey as a designer, it has been a risk. Did I doubt myself? Yes. Was I unsure if it would work out? Of course. But if I didn’t take a risk and try, I wouldn’t be where I am today. People will risk their money in a slot machine, craps table, etc., but are afraid to take a risk on their dreams. I never wanted to live in regret and later in life ask myself, “what would have happened if I opened my boutique at the Palazzo?” I want to make women look and feel beautiful regardless of their size. The average woman in the U.S. is a size 14/16. My goal is to give them what they have always wanted, the same beautiful, stylish, sexy clothes that are available in smaller sizes. To have women tell me I have changed their lives makes the risk worth it. I am helping women feel good about themselves. Fashion has no size. Fashion is for everyone.

Are there plans to expand?

We definitely want to expand. Most locals don’t want to come to the Strip to shop. They are asking us to come to The District, Downtown Summerlin and Town Square. We are working to make that happen. We also have had requests from our clients from all over the U.S. letting us know that we are needed in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, etc. We even have had requests from Canada, as we have a very large Canadian clientele. In the near future, we plan on doing some pop-up shops in some of these cites, and eventually, we would love to have stores in these markets as well.

If you could style/dress one person, who would it be?

Oprah has always inspired me and is my No. 1 dream client. She is such a role model and inspiration. She encourages others to believe that no matter where you come from, or whatever life brings you, you can create a life you love. She has always been open and honest about her weight struggles, and it would be an honor to see her in a Rene’ Tyler original gown.

How do you give back to the community?

I have always believed in giving back and paying it forward. Throughout my career, I have given away many of my designs to women with limited incomes and donated to various charities. Locally, I have worked with HELP of Southern Nevada and will be working with Dress for Success Southern Nevada.

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

It takes years to become an overnight success, and you can’t please everyone. Be honest, have integrity, and your reputation will speak for itself.