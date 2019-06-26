Developer breaks ground on off-Strip hotel

A Las Vegas company broke ground today on a 24-story nongaming hotel near the Strip.

The 284-room Delta Hotels property by Marriott is under construction at Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road, just east of the Palms.

Las Vegas-based CAI Investments, which is building the hotel in conjunction with Marriott, hopes to have it open by the fall of 2021, according to a news release. The hotel will feature a rooftop pool, meeting space and other amenities.

“The site’s location just west of Interstate 15 gives the property remarkable panoramic views of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip,” according to the CAI web site.

CAI Investments finances, develops and manages properties across the United States.