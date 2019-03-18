Dog hotel proprietor aims ‘to give a Ritz Carlton feel to the pet community’

Pawsh Palace, a cage-free dog hotel, opened in Las Vegas last year. Owner Lisa Imbesi’s goal was to make it a one-stop shop for a dog’s needs, and to that end her business offers daycare, boarding, grooming, training, valet services, curb-side pickup/drop-off, and veterinarian services, to say nothing about FaceTime service, where clients can video-chat with their dogs and “see how much fun they are having,” Imbesi says.

Tell us about Pawsh Palace and how was the concept conceived?

Pawsh Palace was an idea that originated in 2015. I wanted to give a Ritz Carlton feel to the pet community for the residents and tourists of Las Vegas. We like to push the limits and stay on top of trends when it comes to our facility and social media interaction; it speaks volumes to our customers, keeping them engaged and coming back. We have neon signs to take a selfie with your pup, as well as well known local art pieces of dogs throughout the venue.

The main focus was the launch of Doggy Beach Club. We have one of the largest outside play areas that is fully turfed with three doggy pools and cabanas. Vegas is known for its pool parties, and we love to cater to the theme of Vegas. When I tell you the dogs don’t want to leave or get out of the pool, I am not kidding. We also have a great view of the Strip at night.

Who are your customers?

Pawsh Palace • Address: 3081 Business Lane, Las Vegas • Phone: 702-931-1778 • Email: [email protected] • Website: pawshpalacelv.com • Hours of operation: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. daily • Owned/operated by: Lisa Imbesi • In business since: 2018

While the majority of our customers are locals, we are located near the Strip, so we serve places such as the Cosmopolitan, Vdara and the Martin. We have customers from Miami, New York, Orange County and San Diego who love bringing their pups here because they can pop in and visit them during the day while they are here on business or pleasure. We also have a few celebrity customers who visit us frequently.

What are some unique requests you’ve received from clients?

While we include hugs, kisses, belly rubs, tucking them in at bedtime, and meditation music free with each stay, the most popular request we get is that they want to see their dog featured on our Instagram. We constantly update our story and post with cute videos and photos of the pups during their stay. Most of our regular customers tell us it’s addicting to watch.

What sets you apart from your competitors?

You can really tell our team members are really there for their love of animals, not just a paycheck. I am there almost every day, making sure each pup is provided the VIP treatment they deserve. We pride ourselves on going above and beyond. For example, if a pup doesn’t eat a meal, we update the owner and ask if they would like us to add a meal topper or mixer so they are more comfortable. We also provide a clean, comfy bed for each guest, and unlimited daycare for every overnight pup.

We have a groomer in-house who is available seven days a week for a really affordable rate.

What prompted you to launch your business in the Las Vegas Valley?

After living here for 10 years, I have truly grown fond of the people and community. I moved here from San Diego in 2009 and Las Vegas has become my forever home. Since I have lived here, it has expanded rapidly and has become a fairly affordable city to live in and start a new business. As the city continues to grow, I want Pawsh Palace to grow with it.

Are there plans to expand?

In the future, yes. I have several requests from my regulars that we expand closer to them. Some have to drive 20 minutes to get to us, and they say it is worth the drive but would love to be able to use us more frequently if we were slightly closer. And the thought to expand to other cities is a dream. When it happens, I will be sure it is strategically placed and done in the same manor of the original Pawsh Palace.

What challenges or obstacles do you face as a small-business owner?

Certainly, all small businesses present many challenges. Especially in service-related businesses, it is hard to completely satisfy the hundreds of customers who visit. As the owner, it is important to be present and as hands-on as possible. I strive to continuously lead, educate and motivate my team to satisfy our customers’ expectations. A small business is only as strong as its weakest link. So, I am there early and often to lead my team by example. It is hard work, but we have been able to maintain excellent reviews and happy customers, and that makes it all worth it. We value our customers’ feedback, we take our customers’ suggestions very seriously, and always try to improve our service based on the feedback we receive.

Tell us about your own pets.

Actually the Pawsh Palace logo consists of cartoon images of my own pups. Zoe is the black French bulldog and Ollie is the white and black Boston terrier. We all practically live at Pawsh Palace. They come with me everyday and I have to bribe them with treats to leave.

I never need to walk them on leashes when we go to Pawsh because they practically jump out of the car and run right to the front door. They can’t wait to see and play with their new friends. They never use to like water until we launched doggy beach club, but they saw the other pups doing it and overcame their fear.

Anything else you want to share?

Since I opened Pawsh Palace I have seen a significant change in the overall health and happiness of both my dogs. My veterinarian visits have only been because of vaccines and teeth cleaning, whereas in the past we might have had more health-concerning visits. Also, they sleep like babies when I bring them home because they are so exhausted from all the play time. If I can see the benefits of what we do here for my pets, I know that my clients can see it in theirs as well, and that is so important to me.