40 Under 40: Karl Rutledge, Partner and Chairman, Gaming Industry Group, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Hailing from a small ranching and farming community in Montana, Karl Rutledge was a rodeo clown and bullfighter before increasing visits to the ER prompted a change in profession.

Fortunately, he had a back-up plan.

“Throughout my childhood, I was fairly certain I wanted to be a lawyer,” said Rutledge, who holds a degree from Montana State University and a J.D. from UNLV. “As for practicing in the area of gaming law, I believe this was pure luck. I was fortunate enough to take a class at the Boyd School of Law taught by Bob Faiss and Tony Cabot, which I parlayed into a job opportunity with Tony, former gaming attorney at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, which I joined in September 2007.”

Rutledge has been a partner with the firm since June 2013, and has served as chairman of the gaming industry group since last spring and is responsible for managing and further developing the firm’s gaming practice and providing counsel to clients and the business community about the nuances of gaming, particularly eSports, fantasy sports, sports betting and promotional marketing. He also helps clients navigate the gaming regulatory framework of other states, and sees nothing but continued growth ahead.

“It’s a great time to be in Las Vegas with the influx of professional sports, cultural diversification and new industries, all which bring an abundance of opportunities,” said Rutledge, a VGK GoldSuitGuy who is also active with the American Bar Association and the State Bar of Nevada. “With the eSports industry expected to cross the billion-dollar threshold in 2019 — with revenue projected to hit $1.1 billion — Nevada has made an aggressive push toward eSports. This burgeoning relationship between skill-based eSports and traditional gaming will be intriguing in the coming years.”