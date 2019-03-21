40 Under 40: Lynn Wetzel, Marketing Account Director, Kirvin Doak Communications

Lynn Wetzel credits her passion for creativity to her mother, an interior designer, and her business sense to her father, a finance executive.

“Marketing was a natural career path for me to combine my strengths with something that I truly enjoy,” said Wetzel.

A native of Southern California with a degree in business administration from California State University, Long Beach, she joined Kirvin Doak Communications in November of 2016 as marketing account director, responsible for client development in the tech, gaming, government and nonprofit sectors. She leads strategic brand and campaign direction and oversees creative content development to ensure the team is delivering the highest caliber of output, and also works to build relationships, whether it’s with clients in functioning as an extension of their team, or in establishing strategic partnerships that tap into opportunities to further the goals of clients.

“Last year, I led the marketing launch strategy for HyperX eSports Arena, and am proud that our newcomer campaign exceeded endemic performance on major gaming channels,” Wetzel said. “I also recently worked with the Department of Public Safety on statewide campaigns to improve safe driving behavior, and am especially proud of the designated-driver partnerships we put into place with Zero Fatalities, the Vegas Golden Knights and Anheuser Busch.”

Away from the office, Wetzel supports Junior League of Las Vegas and is a member of Global Gaming Women.