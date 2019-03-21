40 Under 40: Mark Price, President, HealthCare Partners Nevada

With a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a master’s degree in engineering and a business degree from Northwestern University, Indiana native Mark Price had already become a successful engineer with Eli Lilly before switching gears.

“I felt a pull toward a larger purpose, and a desire to pursue a career with a more direct connection to helping the community, so in my early 30s I shifted my focus to health care,” said Price.

Early in his career he spent two months in Southern Africa working on infectious disease research with Northwestern University’s Global Health Foundation. He relocated to Southern Nevada in 2017 and assumed his current position as president of HealthCare Partners Nevada in March 2018.

Under Price’s leadership, HealthCare Partners has grown significantly in terms of physicians as well as patients, with a team of more than 1,700 employees currently providing medical care to more than 340,000 Southern Nevadans.

“Also in 2018, HealthCare Partners Nevada introduced a revolutionary medical clinic concept with our 24 ‘myGeneration’ clinics, which focus specifically on the care of seniors on Medicare Advantage,” said Price. “We limit our physicians in this model to a maximum number of patients that is only one-third of the number of patients an average primary care physician in America takes care of. Additionally, these clinics have extended care teams that help patients improve their health and wellness by coordinating care, educating patients on how to live their healthiest lives, and connecting patients to resources and services. The early returns have shown remarkable results in patient outcomes, patient satisfaction and the satisfaction of our care teams.”