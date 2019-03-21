40 Under 40: Vincent Tatum, Executive Vice President, Grand Canyon Development Partners

Vincent Tatum — who holds a degree in international studies and Japanese from Old Dominion University in Virginia — joined Grand Canyon Development Partners in May 2014 as vice president and became executive vice president about a year ago.

He made his initial foray into the construction industry while serving in the U.S. military in Japan, working on projects that included constructing temporary and permanent facilities. The Virginia native put this experience to practical use, moving to Southern Nevada in 2006 and finding himself immersed in the construction and real-estate development arenas. He’s worked on a wide range of projects from mixed-use commercial/residential to hospitality and casinos.

“I am responsible for the day-to-day management of several corporate business functions to include training, process controls and personnel hiring,” said Tatum. “I’m also responsible for the oversight and management of several portfolio projects for the firm, including the multi-billion-dollar Strip project The Drew, where I serve as project executive.”

He also served as the project executive for the Credit One Bank commercial project, which not only created hundreds of new jobs, but also won several local and regional awards for design.

Tatum, who anticipates additional growth and new business ventures from Grand Canyon Development Partners in the year ahead, recently launched Utility and Permit Services, a business that focuses on expediting permits and consulting for owners who are developing new projects.