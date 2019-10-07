Software platform built for aspiring entrepreneurs who don’t know where to start

Digital Genius Lab uses an all-inclusive software platform to help people to build an online empire through mastering social media paid advertising. It serves “the 86% of Americans who hate their jobs; the aspiring entrepreneur who has tried to build an online business but failed; the person who has a brilliant idea, product or service and wants to go online to sell it but doesn’t know where to start.”

It’s a program, its founders say, that is “for the people, by the people” — a community driven by successful people who use it to earn a living as well as coach others through the process.

Tell us about Digital Genius Lab and how the concept was conceived.

Digital Genius Lab • Phone: 702-498-2012 or 307-278-9685 • Email: Visit www.believeagain2019.com • Website: digitalgeniuslab.com • Hours of operation: Online 24/7 • Owned/operated by: Sean Malone, Melissa Malone, Chris Baden and Beth Baden • In business since: 2018

Digital Genius Lab was conceived from a passion that four people had to break free of the 9-to-5 work life. Sean and Melissa Malone, and Chris and Beth Baden started their journey three years ago after a Facebook post caught their eye. There was this skinny little teenager walking down a beach talking about how he had found a program that allowed him to take on the internet in a completely different way.

Melissa took the bait — she and Sean used to dream about how to create a way to leverage the internet, but they didn’t have the tech skills, or so they thought.

After creating big results for themselves, they decided to create a marketing platform that is capable of helping people win with social media paid advertising.

What is your mission?

DGL’s mission is focused on ending world thirst. We have partnered with a charity called NeverThirst. A percentage of profits from DGL is invested into building clean drinking wells in Third World countries. In the past 18 months, we’ve helped bring water to over 1,500 people who previously had to walk 4-6 hours per day just to get clean water.

What sets you apart from your competitors?

Beyond the up-to-date training on social media paid advertising, each member of the tribe is given a coaching staff consisting of 1-2 head coaches and 10 auxiliary coaches, called “scientists,” who are available 24/7.

Each member is also able to tap into three high-converting online sales funnels, plus live support three times per week, including one of the most unique web shows on the market “Train Or Die! The Web-Show.”

Do you provide training or seminars outside of your online webinars?

We also have a live event coming in February that is going to knock everyone’s socks off. Tickets will be available soon.

What is your business philosophy?

Do whatever is necessary to achieve the lifestyle you dream of (as long as it’s legal). Working together with support, community and family is how markets are dominated and category kings are created.

What are the challenges and rewards that come with starting your own business?

Most people starting a business online think everything should work the first time. Unfortunately, it’s a myth. Most successful business owners fail several times before they find success. However, the failures always lead to improvement. And the person who is willing to keep getting back up no matter how many times they get knocked down is always the one who wins in the end. Building a successful and profitable business usually takes more time, money and energy than originally estimated. But when you grind through all the heartache and challenges, you find a world full of abundant opportunity. It is then that you’ve truly learned how to service your client and your business explodes.

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

Keep things simple. Solve problems. Always have a coach who has the results you want — and listen to him. Work together. Create more value than the dollars you receive. Fall in love with growth and learning. Think and play bigger. Niche down. Don’t ever stop. Enjoy the journey. Love.