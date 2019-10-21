Passion for pets drives entrepreneurs’ business decisions, community involvement

Mayte Garcia and Veronica Vega-Stiles share a passion for animals, and they knew they weren’t alone. So this year, they launched Boogie Time LV, a one-stop shop for pet owners’ needs — offering services such as boarding, training, grooming, “play dates” and photo shoots. Although the facility is open 12 hours a day, it is staffed 24/7 with employees trained in dog first aid, CPR and dog behavior.

Tell us about Boogie Time and how the concept was conceived?

We like to think of Boogie Time as everything that pet owners have ever wanted in one place. The convenience for busy families, and busy people in general, is important when it comes to offering services. Boogie Time is a place where you can board your dog overnight while you’re away for the weekend or extended period and feel confident that your fur baby or babies will be safe, loved and well taken care of. Other services include “day care,” where you can drop off your pet for a few hours of playing and socializing; grooming and a retail area where you can pick up a leash, collar or snacks — all under the same roof. We created Boogie Time with the “one-stop shop” concept in mind because this is a place we wanted for our own pets.

Who are your customers?

Our customers range from the surrounding community to people across town as well as tourists visiting the Strip. They are people who love their pets and expect their pets to be treated like we treat our own. They lead busy lives and appreciate having their pets’ needs met in one place with love and professionalism.

What is your business philosophy?

Boogie Time LV • Address: 3345 E. Patrick Lane • Phone: 702-333-0221 • Email: [email protected] • Website: boogietimelv.com • Hours of operation: 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Sunday • Owned/operated by: Mayte Garcia and Veronica Vega-Stiles • In business since: 2019

Our philosophy is to provide compassionate and individualized traditional care to our guests. We aim to offer high-quality services and strive for excellent communication with our clients, because we believe they deserve nothing less. We care about our guests and treat them as if they were our own family members, but our passion for animals isn’t limited to our facility. It is our belief that it’s impossible for a caring, thriving veterinary hospital to be disconnected from the larger community it serves. That’s why we lend our time and services to organizations in the community, so more pets can benefit from the same quality of care that our guests receive.

Does Mayte’s Rescue work in tandem with Boogie Time? How does the nonprofit and business overlap?

They work together in the sense that Mayte’s Rescue rescues dogs in need off the streets or in bad situations as well as senior dogs that are not wanted, and Boogie Time helps them rehabilitate with vet care, loving interaction with the staff and participation in our wellness practices.

Are there plans to expand?

We would love to expand to other parts of the city and continue meeting the community’s pet needs during our initial year of operation with our first Boogie Time store. We hope to learn, expand and be creative with our future locations. That is our goal.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

We have such a pet-loving community. The people of Las Vegas have a sense of closeness to one another and are proud to live in this city.

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

Do what you love, make your dreams come true and never let life’s challenges make you lose your passion and your purpose.

Are you a pet owner yourself?

Yes. We are both pet owners and lovers for sure. We each have a few different breeds and, of course, they are all rescues.