Website lets you in on culinary secrets

Jolene Mannina is president of SecretBurger.com, which gives diners a chance to reserve off-the-menu items at restaurants in cities across the country, including Las Vegas. Users of the website search an upcoming event and reserve a dish that will be available for one day only, then show up for their exclusive meal on the day of the event.

Do you have any recent news you’d like to share?

Since January, we’ve created events with more than 150 off-the-menu dishes/experiences in 12 cities — and driven over $150,000 back into small businesses.

How was the SecretBurger concept conceived and what challenges have occurred since its inception?

With my event background, love for food, pop-up events and my partner’s expertise in technology, SecretBurger.com made total sense. It allows me to continue being creative and work with chefs, and it drives real results for restaurants. This is my first experience with an online business, and the challenge is learning how to scale quickly.

Tell us about a few recent events and some that are on the horizon.

We’ve had some really amazing events over the past few months — EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine has held two “Secret” Picnic Baskets, including a vegan one — filled with an assortment of small dishes not disclosed before the event. They were exceptional. Beer Zombies and Good Pie worked together for a pizza and beer collaboration, and The Goodwich gave us its take on a Juicy Lucy that was not to be missed. Coming up, we have more full dinners like Year of the Pig at NoMad and World Paella at Valencian Gold, as well as many off-the-menu dishes that really show the spirit of SecretBurger and chef creativity, including a collaboration with DW Bistro, Sloppi Jo’s and CraftHaus Brewery that shows off all of the goodness of hatch chile season.

Do you collaborate with chefs/restaurateurs during the menu creation process or are you strictly the platform to promote, inform and sell those items?

We love to collaborate with chefs and work through the best ideas for their off-the-menu dishes. There’s a difference between a nightly special in a restaurant and an off-the-menu dish. We push chefs to think out of the box and create a dish that has a story behind it.

What is your greatest professional achievement?

Sloppi Jo’s Roving Eatery was my first business and the most beneficial for my career. It paved my way into events with the Back of House Brawl and launching Life Is Beautiful as the head of culinary, which also established my relationships in the Las Vegas culinary industry.

How do you keep your entrepreneurial spirit alive?

I surround myself with other like-minded individuals who motivate me. Las Vegas is full of incredible and creative people, I’m so glad I get to spend time surrounded by this group.

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

Take time management seriously. You never feel like there’s enough time in the day to get work done, but you can plan better, create daily goals that are reachable, and find a moment for yourself if you manage your time properly.

What restaurant industry trends would you like to see come back, keep around or go away?

Mezcal is hot right now and I vote for it to stay. Macarons can go away, and I’d like to bring back the molten chocolate cake.

Where’s your favorite place to explore or people-watch in Las Vegas?

Fremont Experience is the best place to people-watch and then you can walk over to Fremont East for Le Thai. It’s a great combination.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

The first choice would be a city that doesn’t require a car. I’d love to split my time between New Orleans because it’s home, New York because I love city life, and Denver for its beauty and outdoor activities.

Have you ever been star-struck?

I’ve never really been star-struck, but when I was a captain at N9NE Steakhouse from 2001-10, I took care of a lot of celebrities, including Muhammad Ali, President Bill Clinton, Mark Wahlberg, Britney Spears, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Gwen Stefani, Pink, Eminem, and the list goes on.

Who do you admire?

I grew up admiring my grandmother; there was nothing she wasn’t capable of doing. I admire my fiancé for always seeing the positive side of any scenario first. I admire my friend Annmarie Feiler for being an entrepreneur, mother and dedicated leader of our community.

If you could spend a day in anybody’s shoes, who would you choose?

Bricia Lopez is called the “Oaxaca Princess” and if you look her up, you’ll find mezcal and mole, two of my favorite things. I’d love to live in her shoes for one day and be inserted into the traditional culture of Oaxaca, and taste the authentic flavors of the region.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

When someone is speaking to you with a mouth full of food. Close your mouth when you’re eating.