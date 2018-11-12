The Notes: Nov. 12, 2018

Kappa Toys opened in the Fashion Show mall. Toy curator and founder Lizzy Newsome got her start opening the original Kappa Toys inside Container Park in 2014 with husband Trevor Yopp.

Paul and Diane Climer, owners of Kitchen Tune-Up of Las Vegas, won the franchise of the year award at the company’s annual convention and 30th anniversary.

PGAL, an international architecture, interiors, and planning firm, announced that 10 Nine Design Group and studioCAT have merged their practices with PGAL and will continue to serve Nevada as PGAL, LLC.

Kimberly Beers was named Legacy Traditional School – North Valley Teacher of the Year and Dawn Marsh was named Staff Member of the Year.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers named Gavin Isaacs as the recipient of the 2018 Jens Halle Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Commercial Gaming Professionalism, and Frank Legato as the recipient of the 2018Peter MeadMemorial Award Honoring Excellence in Gaming Media & Communications. Isaacs is the vice chairman of the board of Scientific Games and Legato has served as editor for Global Gaming Business magazine since 2002.

Allon Englman is Aristocrat’s senior vice president of game development.

SLS Las Vegas is working on more than $100 million in resort renovations that will enhance the casino floor, upgrade hotel rooms and renovate existing pool and entertainment venues.

Michael Skenandore is president of Outdoor Solutions, a full-service, out-of-home media buyer and large-format print production company.

Nevada State Bank’s Shannon Petersen, executive vice president and corporate banking manager, was named to American Banker magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking” list.

Phillip Aurbach was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2019 “Lawyer of the Year” for Arbitration in the Las Vegas area. Aurbach was also listed in the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the following practice areas: Commercial Litigation and Litigation—Real Estate.

Ryan Graff is an associate wealth advisor on the Nevada Wealth Advisors team at Nevada State Bank.

JCM Global signed an exclusive master supply agreement with Eldorado Resorts. JCM will provide its bill validators and printers for all 26 Eldorado gaming properties in the United States.

Phillip Dunning, CCIM, is vice president at Colliers International —Las Vegas. Dunning specializes in retail real estate with a focus on single-tenant net-leased assets, restaurant site selection, national tenant representation, retail investments and retail leasing.

Ryan O’Malley is an attorney with Howard & Howard. He concentrates his practice in commercial litigation and appellate law.

• • •

Emerging Leaders of Gaming and Global Gaming Business magazine announced the 2018-19 class of the “ELG 40 Under 40,” which recognizes gaming industry professionals under the age of 40 already making significant impacts on the casino gaming industry. They are:

• Joyce Arpin, senior vice president, finance and treasurer, Caesars Entertainment Corporation

• John Baca, director of slot operations, Angel of the WindsCasino Resort

• Kyle Bender, managing director —consumer, Gaming and Leisure Investment Banking, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.

• Jason Birney, general manager, Hollywood Casino Columbus

• Julia Boguslawski, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of investor relations, AGS

• Gena Caviness, auditor, National Indian Gaming Commission

• Carlos Eduardo Coelho, senior associate, MdME Lawyers (Macau)

• Evan Davis, vice president and general counsel, SugarHouse Casino

• Steven Ebner, director of slot operations, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

• C.J. Fisher, associate, Fox Rothschild

• Adam Fong, vice president of product management—casino solutions, Everi

• Maulin Gandhi, president, Tangam Systems

• Serkan Gecmen, vice president of innovation and applications, Affinity Gaming

• Jackie Gibson, executive director, Office of Public Gaming, Muscogee (Creek) Nation

• Rosaura Gonzalez, vice president of sales, NRT Technology Corp.

• Geoffrey Goodman, vice president, business development and strategy, Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.

• Sydney Hatcher, director of table games, Golden Nugget

• Elaine Ho, executive director, Regional Premium Account Management, Marina Bay Sands

• Jordan Hollander, deputy attorney general, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

• Mick Ingersoll, director of gaming operations and international customer success, VizExplorer

• Jennifer Kearns, executive director of marketing, Maryland Live! Casino

• Jamie Knight, senior game producer, Scientific Games

• Keith Kruczynski, director of game development, Gaming Arts

• Ryan Kulp, manager of technical services, Ainsworth Game Technology

• Wendi Long, marketing and player development manager, Indigo Sky Casino & Resort, Outpost Casino and Bordertown Casino & Arena

• Tamara S. Malvin, partner, Litigation Practice Group, Akerman LLP

• Emily Marshall, IIDA, interior design discipline leader and senior associate, HBG Design

• Bryan McVey, director of mechanical engineering, Incredible Technologies

• Will Provance, director of VLT operations, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

• Joseph Radetich, president, Sysco Las Vegas

• Tonya Roedell, director of strategic initiatives, Aristocrat Technologies

• Yoshua Rubinstein, vice president, strategy and operations, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

• Anna Sainsbury, founder and chairman, GeoComply

• Stephen Singer, chief strategy officer, The Drew Las Vegas

• Adam Suliman, vice president of online gaming, JACK Entertainment

• Kit Szybala, partner and executive director of operations, Global Market Advisors

• Dustin Thomas, director of compliance, National Indian Gaming Commission

• Dirk Whitebreast, general manager, Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel

• Mimi Williams, executive director of marketing and sales, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

• Edward R. Winkofsky, shareholder (global gaming practice, corporate) Greenberg Traurig LLP

• • •

Several awards were announced at the Global Gaming Expo’s Global Gaming Awards:

• Land-Based Operator — Hard Rock International

• Digital Operator — Bet365

• Land-Based Product — Aristocrat’s Lightning Link

• Digital Product — SG Digital’s OpenBet

• Land-Based Industry Supplier — Scientific Games

• Digital Industry Supplier — SG Digital

• Customer Loyalty Program — Caesars Entertainment’s Total Rewards

• Property — Borgata Hotel (Atlantic City)

• Product Innovation — Evolution Gaming’s Evolution Lightning Roulette

• Slot — Aristocrat’s Game of Thrones

• Responsible Business — GeoComply

• American Executive — Joe Asher, William Hill US