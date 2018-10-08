The Notes: Philanthropy, Oct. 8, 2018

Volunteers from Wells Fargo and NV Energy, along with Mrs. Nevada, Eve Dawes, helped build New Vista Ranch's chicken coop. New Vista Ranch provides housing and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raising chickens will help members learn to maintain the coop, gather and sell eggs and provide pet therapy.

MDL Group raised $1,222 for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Animal Foundation received $20,000 from PetSmart Charities to support the daily operations of the Everyday Adoption Center at the PetSmart store at 286 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada recognized the organization’s volunteers, educators and investors with Thanks 2 You, an awards ceremony. Donna Haberman, vice president, market manager of Nevada State Bank, was awarded Volunteer of the Year. Will Mojica of Wyndham Vacation Ownership received the award for Volunteer Honorable Mention for a new company. Elaine Wynn Elementary School received the award for Elementary School Partner. J.D. Smith Middle School received the award for Middle School Partner. The Jobs for America’s Graduates program was honored with the High School Partner award. Liberty Leavitt, graduate initiative coordinator for the Clark County School District, received an award for Community Advocate. Katie Decker, principal for Walter Bracken, Walter Long and Hollingsworth elementary schools, received an award for Community Advocate. J. Ludwig of the Will Foundation and Push Media was recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation.

Clark County received more than $3.6 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes funding for 2018. PILT payments are federal payments to local governments that help offset losses in property taxes due to nontaxable federal lands within their boundaries. PILT payments help fund firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations.

Nevada State Bank gave $10,000 to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada. The donation will go toward providing financial literacy education to students in the community.

The 20th annual AGEM/AGA Golf Classic Presented by JCM Global raised $228,000 for the National Center for Responsible Gaming, an organization dedicated to funding scientific research on gambling problems.

Walker Furniture’s fifth-annual “Help for Heroes” program honored the following veterans with furniture deliveries: Adam Ortega Jr., John DeGoosh, Allen Sanzara, John Wind, Robert Leak, Dixie Leddon, Idelma “Del” Urolia, Joshua Tellez, Robert Reyes and Dean James Allen.

As part of its commitment to contribute $37.5 million over five years to K-12 education in Nevada, Tesla announced an initial $1.5 million in funding grants to the following:

• $315,550 to FIRST Nevada and $127,100 to Robotics Education and Competition Foundation (VEX) as part of a multiyear investment for the establishment of a quality robotics program at every school in Nevada.

• $263,924 to the Desert Research Institute for a statewide teacher training infrastructure focusing on robotics and STEM, with future collaboration in partnership with UNR and UNLV.

• $262,700 to Envirolution Inc. for the Project ReCharge initiative, a STEM-based program related to energy, sustainability and project-based learning opportunities that empower students to make schools and businesses more energy efficient.

• $200,000 to Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates for mentoring, employability skills development, career association, job development, and job placement services.

• $154,083 to Sierra Nevada Journeys to foster passion in STEM studies. SNJ will provide 250 scholarships to attend the Overnight Outdoor Learning program at Grizzly Creek Ranch, increase access to SNJ STEM programs to 900 additional students, and kickstart a Girls in Engineering camp in partnership with Tesla.

• $76,643 to Energetics Education Inc. to pilot the Solar Rollers program in Washoe County.

• $50,000 each to the Clark County and Washoe County school districts as part of the establishment of multiyear special assignment roles in career technical education offices.

The Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation gave $568,000 to Nathan Adelson Hospice’s Elaine Wynn Palliative Care Program.

AT&T awarded Dustin Jones the Gold Vail Award for his heroism during the October 1 mass shooting. Jones helped lead 80-100 concertgoers, including several who had been shot, to safety in a nearby office building.

CSD (Communication Services for the Deaf) Learns and Wells Fargo & Co. launched an online financial education series for the deaf community. The first two courses, “Dealing with Debt” and “Getting Started with Investing,” are available at CSDLearns.com.

The Eighth Judicial District Specialty Courts received $1 million from the Substance Abuse Prevention Treatment Agency to provide sober living and residential treatment placements for people in the Clark County Detention Center.

Sam’s Clubs across the Valley donated more than 1,000 boxes of diapers and wipes to Three Square Food Bank.

Oasis Biotech, an indoor farming facility, donated 130 pounds of produce to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in July that was used at both the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility and Hands of Hope Community Pantry.

The Darden Foundation gave $12,000 to Three Square Food Bank. Darden is the parent company of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V’s.