People on the Move: Sept. 24, 2018

David Swenson is vice president of business development at CAMCO, a community association management company.

Gaming lawyer Jennifer Carleton is a partner at Howard & Howard Attorneys.

Gardner Company, UNLV and the UNLV Research Foundation broke ground on the first innovation building of the new Harry Reid Research & Technology Park.

The Friedmutter Group architectural firm designed new rooms at the Stratosphere. The contemporary design wraps the rooms in a palette inspired by the sky. Technological features include halo-lit custom headboards and charging stations with USB ports.

There have been a number of new hires and promotions at Penta Building Group: Mike McLean is a project executive. Mike Kurowski and Randy Nielson are senior project managers. Eric Anderzhon is a senior superintendent. Jonah Bjorkman is senior system support engineer in Las Vegas. Carolina Lamartine and Austin Swenson, former Penta interns, are project engineers. Chris Belknap and David Fiedler are project engineers. Bob Gist is a concrete superintendent. Tyler Adams, a former intern, is a VDC engineer in Las Vegas. Fifteen summer interns joined Penta in Las Vegas—Ryan Moore, Raleigh Preston, Sam Miller, Steve Robles, Jayde Metschke, Hunter Milner, Shaniya Epps, Bobby Carey, Stettler Anderson, Elisabeth Ray Kiel, DJ Reese, Sean McLoughlin, Tyler Jacob, Mykii Liu and Stokton Evensen.

Vincent Tatum is executive vice president at Grand Canyon Development Partners.

Taylor Vasquez is an associate with Sun Commercial Real Estate’s Investment Services Group. Ofir Ben-Moshe is an associate with SCRE.

Olympia Sports Park opened in Southern Highlands at 4885 Starr Hills Ave. The 17-acre park was constructed by Southern Highlands developer Olympia Company and features three full-size, lighted, multipurpose fields that can be used for soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports; six basketball courts; a splash pad; full playground with equipment and shade, botanical garden and walking trail.

Tristan Dressler, safety supervisor for the Division of Industrial Relations at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, received the second-quarter Shining Star Award. The award recognizes a department of business and industry employee each quarter who exemplifies service, teamwork, achievement, reliability and dependability.

Dickinson Wright member partner Michael Feder is a board member of After School All-Stars of Greater Las Vegas and secretary of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada’s board of directors.

Kimberly Cognac is teaching fifth grade, Naomy Ramos is teaching kindergarten and Roselynde Rinaldo is teaching fourth grade at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School. In addition, Cynthia Balle is teaching science, Alexandra Borchard is teaching social studies, Amanda Costello is teaching literature and Michael Weber is teaching music. Also at the school, Clarin De Martini is teaching fifth grade, Sean Donahue is teaching middle-school religion and Dionne Von Tobel is teaching third grade.

Aristocrat Technologies is the official casino management systems partner of Boyd Gaming. Under their agreement, Boyd will use Aristocrat’s Oasis 360 system as its casino management solution at its casino properties nationwide, allowing Boyd to unify all of its properties under B Connected, its player-loyalty program.

The American Lawyer released a ranking of the 200 largest law firms in the U.S., known as the Am Law 200. This year, Dickinson Wright’s growth led to an increase in the firm’s ranking from No. 142 to No. 131. This 11-spot leap up the rankings ties Dickinson Wright for the fourth-fastest growing firm in the rankings. Dickinson Wright was also recognized as the top-ranked firm in the survey’s second hundred listing when comparing revenue growth to cost containment over the past five years.

PT’s Entertainment Group opened a PT’s Gold at 8985 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas.

Tacotarian, a plant-based Mexican eatery, is open at 6135 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas.

La Voz, the Latin/Hispanic law student organization of the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV, was voted Law Student Organization of the Year by the Hispanic National Bar Association.

Las Vegas City Councilman Robert Coffin and Mary Hausch Coffin were honored as one of five couples to receive National Parents of the Year awards to mark the 23rd National Parents’ Day in Washington, D.C.. The award recongized them for exemplifying parental love, service and dedication to their family and their local community.

Jennifer Sher is chairwoman of Jewish Nevada’s Women’s Philanthropy Division.

All In Aviation, a full-service aviation company specializing in Cirrus Aircraft flight training, aircraft rental and sales, added a Cirrus Aircraft SF50 Jet to its fleet. The world’s first personal jet, the SF50 has a production waiting list of more than 600 owners from across the globe.

Alex de Castroverde has joined the Guinn Center board, and Edith Fernández and Maria Jose Gatti joined the Guinn Center’s advisory council. De Castroverde founded the De Castroverde Law Group. Fernández is associate vice president at Nevada State College. Gatti serves as the executive director of philanthropy and community engagement for MGM Resorts International’s corporate operations.

Paragon Gaming will continue as the resort and casino manager at Westgate Resorts.

Ben Christensen is chief technology officer of AmeriNat, a loan servicing company.

Brian Van Flandern is executive director of mixology, spirit education and special events at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada. He has been featured on Spike TV’s “Bar Rescue,” The Food Network’s “The Barefoot Contessa,” CBS’s “The Early Show” and The Cooking Channel’s “Foodography,” as well as “The Wall Street Journal Live” and “Market Maker” on Bloomberg Channel.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck achieved Mansfield Certification for 2018 from the Diversity Lab. The certification recognizes Brownstein’s commitment to leading the charge toward greater diversity and inclusion in the legal industry. Brownstein agreed to pilot the Mansfield Rule 2.0 in 2019, which will include LGBT lawyers in addition to women and attorneys of color.