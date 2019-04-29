The Notes: April 29, 2019

Vox Agency is the public relations agency of record for Lip Smacking Foodie Tours.

Matter Real Estate Group broke ground on Matter Park @ West Henderson, an industrial-focused business park to be comprised of light industrial, showroom, flex and amenity retail space located along Executive Airport Drive in west Henderson. Matter acquired the land from Eliot Holdings in 2018 for $12 million. When complete, the modern 300,000-square-foot project will span 17 acres. Lee & Sakahara is the architect for the project, Burke Construction Group is the general contractor, Slater Hanifan Group is the engineer and Nuvis Landscape Architecture is the landscape architect.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority voted to upgrade and expand Cox Business services at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The renewed agreement includes an upgrade to the Wi-Fi installation in the existing convention space and the design and management of a comprehensive Wi-Fi and distributed antennae system at the new expansion facility.

Renovations have begun at Woofter Park, 1600 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas. Work includes the conversion of a two-area dog park to three areas. Fence lines will be modified and a covered seating area, and water fountains for dogs and their owners will be added. Sod and irrigation will be replaced. The project will cost $1.9 million and will also include a new walkway from the dog park to the parking lot, as well as new parking stalls and a parking lot ramp. Lighting at the park will be converted to LED.

The Gaming Standards Association elected its board of directors. Returning as chairman is Roman Czubak, head of Sales CEE at Novomatic, and returning as treasurer is Byron Bridger, vice president of information technology at Atlantic Lottery. New officers are Vice Chairman James Anastasio, director, strategic gaming development, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries; and Secretary Earle Hall, CEO of AXES Network. Returning board members are: Adrian Marcu, vice president of architecture, IGT; Randy Hedrick, vice president, advanced development & hardware engineering, Scientific Games; Chris Hobbs, director of corporate affairs, Microgaming; Syed Hussain, chief information officer, Oregon Lottery; and Francesco Rodano, chief policy officer, Playtech. Also joining GSA’s board is Nimish Purohit, senior director of technical compliance at Aristocrat Technologies.

PT’s Gold is open at 4935 Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas.

Work is ongoing at Third and Sixth streets. The $19.6-million Third Street Project is taking place between Charleston Boulevard and Bonneville Avenue while the $5.5 million Sixth Street Project is taking place between Bridger and Stewart avenues. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor on the projects. Both projects are being paid for by Fuel Revenue Indexing taxes and the City of Las Vegas, with the Las Vegas Valley Water District also paying for a portion of the Sixth Street project.

Roseman Medical Group, the medical practice of Roseman University College of Medicine, opened its first location, adjacent to Spring Valley Hospital at 5380 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas.

Steve O’Donnell is executive vice president and chief financial officer for One Nevada Credit Union.

Heather Harmon is deputy director for the Nevada Museum of Art, Las Vegas.

Doughp (pronounced “dope”), a cookie dough and dessert bar, opened at the Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood.

Jessica Chong is an associate attorney in the litigation practice of Spencer Fane.

Dan Pelson is chief operating officer of Area15, a retail and entertainment complex scheduled to open this year.

Irene Wandtke, shareholder at Gerety & Associates, certified public accountants, joined the board of directors of the Nevada Community Foundation, a nonprofit foundation that matches donors with strategic charitable giving opportunities.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty was named a Platinum Award winner for a fifth year by Cartus Broker Services for its outstanding performance in corporate relocation services. Recognition is based on performance results related to customer service, cost management, and the effective analysis and marketing of homes.

An $8 million industrial project, SanTico, by Brass Cap Development, is underway at 6425 Santa Margarita St., Las Vegas. It offers 40,000 square feet of space on 2.5 acres. SanTico is being built by LM Construction Company. Realcomm Advisors Brokers Michael DeLew and Greg Pancirov are handling the sale of the project.

Dr. Gillian Barclay joined the executive committee of Las Vegas HEALS. She is the industry specialist in health care for the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Three Nevada teachers won Diamond Awards from the National Speech & Debate Association. They are Mary McInturff, Desert Oasis High; Josh Symmonds, Northwest Career and Technical Academy; and Scott Ginger, Green Valley High.

WestCare Nevada is adding transitional housing at its Women and Children’s Campus and 4th St. Facility. The housing will be available for clients to maintain temporary residence after completing WestCare’s 90-day residential treatment program. The Women and Children’s Campus is at 5659 Duncan Drive and 4th St. Facility is at 930 N. Fourth St.

Clark County ranks eighth healthiest in Nevada according to the annual county health rankings, up from 10th last year. The rankings are released each year by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Bellagio is one of 13 recipients of the national 2018 Food Recovery Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company received a national Food Recovery Challenge award for reducing food waste and conserving natural resources.

Cathy Jones was named by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors to its annual Top Transaction List of 2018 in the categories of Top 50 Office Transactions, Top 10 Office Investment Transactions and Top 10 Office Sale Transactions. Jones was listed in the Top 10 Office Investment Transactions for the following deals: 177,007-square-foot office space, closed at $33.25 million; 104,795-square-foot office space, closed at $33 million; and 93,650-square-foot office space, closed at $30.75 million. Jones was also listed in the Top 10 Office Sale Transactions for a 177,007-square-foot office space that closed at $33.25 million. Sun Commercial Real Estate’s Investment Services Group was listed on the deals along with Jones.

Advanced Technologies Academy teacher Richard Knoeppel is being inducted into the National Teacher Hall of Fame. He is only the second teacher from Nevada to be inducted, joining the late John Snyder (inducted in 2007), who also taught at A-TECH.

AT&T opened a store at 5697 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas.

SR Construction is the general contractor for an expansion project at Centennial Hills Hospital—a five-story tower that will expand the facility’s neonatal, PACU and adult intensive care units. The expansion will provide space for an additional 56 patient beds, bringing the hospital’s total to 318, and is estimated to cost $95 million. Design has commenced and construction is set to begin this summer.

The Nevada Supreme Court named Michael Gibbons as the Chief Judge of the Nevada Court of Appeals. He will complete the unexpired term of former Chief Judge Abbi Silver, who joined the Supreme Court in January.

Margaret Goodro is the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. She replaces Lizette Richardson, who retired.