The Notes: Philanthropy, Aug. 26, 2019

MGM Resorts International pledged $25,000 to support the UNLV University Libraries’ Latinx Voices of Southern Nevada project.

Emerge Nevada, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, honored the following people at its 2019 Women of the Year Graduation Brunch: Sen. Jacky Rosen was named woman of the year; Denise Lopez was named recruiter of the year; Las Vegas councilwoman Gerri Schroder received the Lasting Legacy award; Dr. Sondra Cosgrove was named mentor of the year; and state Sen. Yvanna Cancela received the exemplary public service award.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada is helping three Las Vegas Wish kids visit Hawaii: Ariadna Perez, 15, was diagnosed with a congenital heart disorder and has undergone numerous surgeries. Her wish will allow her to swim with dolphins, snorkel and spend time with her mom, sister and grandmother. Christia Dozier, age 9, was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at age 2, enduring a blood transfusion every four weeks. Each time, it takes a three- to seven-day national search to find blood with her exact genetic match. She dreams of making a lasting family memory by watching her entire family hula. Kristen Dahl, 17, has cystic fibrosis. She holds tight to a picture of Maui taken by her now deceased grandmother. Kristen can’t wait to whale watch, catch a glimpse of manta rays and try her hand at surfing and zip-lining. Kristen receives treatment for her digestive system and has decreased lung functionality. Her three siblings also suffer from cystic fibrosis and are eligible for a wish.

USO Japan delivered a birthday cake to Denisse Gonzalez, who is stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. Since 2017, USO Japan has been delivering cakes to service members on behalf of their families back home. Gonzalez’s family lives in Las Vegas.

College of Southern Nevada’s paramedic medicine students received training in the use of life-saving portable ultrasound technology, thanks to a grant from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The $315,000 Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada grant allows CSN to purchase ultrasound equipment, train faculty and paramedic students, and partner with Valley Health Systems Graduate Medical Education program to jointly develop course curriculum and train emergency room physicians.

Project Marilyn launched in Southern Nevada. The nonprofit, formed by Wendi Schweigart and Nikki Blake Ferraro, provides monthly feminine hygiene products to homeless women and teens in need.

The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation awarded Clark County Adult Education graduate Tatiana Ulate the Forensic Science Institute Endowed Scholarship at its annual Presidential Partners Awards Luncheon. Ulate is a junior majoring in forensic science and criminal justice through the W. Roger Webb Forensic Science Institute at UCO.

Miracle Flights announced a record 8,618 free flights provided in its fiscal year ending April 30, up nearly 4% from last year’s previous record of 8,299 flights. The Las Vegas–based national nonprofit coordinates approximately 700 flights a month through commercial airline carriers to help critically ill children reach life-changing medical care far from home. Since its founding in 1985, Miracle Flights has provided 125,181 flights to families facing medical crises, covering more than 70 million nautical miles.

Las Vegas student Sophia Wilson received a $2,000 college scholarship from the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Oak & Ivy, a whiskey cocktail bar, presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada with supplies acquired from funds raised during a charity event. Items include books, games, sports equipment and supplies to upgrade the exterior and garden infrastructure.

Walker Furniture provided specialized furniture to 12 local veterans as part of its “Help for Heroes” program. Recipients included Peggy Randle, Guy Nguyen, Chris McKay, Dale Hammond, Laura Mazzola-De Jesus, Brian Lougee, Thomas Maloney, Cleveland Lee Johnson, Ricky Lee Poe, Sharon Kimbrough, Walter Norton and Kim Aurich.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada honored volunteers and community partners with an award ceremony at their Summer Spirit Soiree. Denise Polsfut was awarded volunteer of the year, CCSD Director of School Community Partnership Program Beverly Givens was awarded community partner of the year, UNLV Lee Business School was awarded large company of the year, ReliaQuest was named small company of the year, Dell H. Robison Middle School was awarded school of the year, and Silverado High’s Thomas Rohnkohl, teacher of the year.

NDL Group employees donated time and expertise to help paint classrooms for Project 150, a construction office renovation for The Just One Project, and helped collect feminine hygiene products for Project Marilyn.

Monster Mini Golf donated $3,015 to Indian Springs and Robert Lunt elementary schools. The money was raised from the “Share a Pair” campaign.

IREM 99 (Institute of Real Estate Management) donated $10,000 to Opportunity Village. The money was raised at the Mark Anderson Golf Tournament.