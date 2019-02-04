The Notes: Feb. 4, 2019

Vegas Sports and Hockey is open at 7701 W. Tropical Center, Las Vegas.

Rock & Rollers is open at 800 Karen Ave., Las Vegas. The venue offers music, food and roller skating.

Patty Kelley is the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtor’s Realtor of the Year for 2018. Other Realtors who were honored by the GLVAR include: JC Melvin (Residential Instructor of the Year), Michelle Casolari (Ronn ReissAward for educational excellence and leadership), Robert Hamrick (Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to the GLVAR and the community), Azim Jessa (Sala/Rubin Award—formerly called the Frank Sala Award and now also honoring longtime GLVAR leader Marv Rubin—recognizing long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights), Kenny Gragson (Jack WoodcockDistinguished Service Award), and Jeff Moore and David J. Tina (GLVAR Hall of Fame inductees).

Gary Platt Manufacturing supplied nearly 800 chairs for the slot floor of the Tuscany Suites.

Jon Raby is director of Bureau of Land Management’s Nevada office.

Aristocrat cut the ribbon on its new two-building campus in Summerlin. Located at 10200 Aristocrat Way, the campus consists of two three-story, tilt-up concrete structures of approximately 90,000 square feet each, delivering total floor space of approximately 180,000 square feet. The project architect is Ed Vance & Associates Architects; interior architect is HOK; core and shell general contractor is Martin-Harris Construction; tenant improvement general contractor is Bentar Development.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. appointed corporate branding executive Juliana Chugg to its board of directors.

Las Vegas Ward 4 City Councilman Stavros Anthony joined the National League of Cities 2019 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, municipal fire policy, juvenile justice, disaster preparedness and relief, homeland security, domestic terrorism, court systems and gun control.

SR Construction is the general contractor for the new Southern Palms Office Building Complex—Buildings A & B at 6060 Fort Apache Road. The project consists of site work and construction of two office buildings in an existing office park, with Building A totaling 12,136 square feet and Building B totaling 10,940 square feet.

Henderson appears on Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live.

Credit One Bank is the first founding partner of the Aviators, the professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Credit One Bank will also be the official credit card of the team.

Vivanie Naughton-McCully is branch manager at the McCarran Center branch of Nevada State Bank; former branch manager Lena Brass retired after 35 years with the bank. Sujata Passi is branch manager of the bank’s Southern Highlands location. Matthew Terada is branch manager at the Nellis/Stewart location.

BT Supplies West, a distributor of disposable food service and janitorial supplies headquartered in Las Vegas, acquired L&M Food Service, based in Bullhead City, Arizona. Founded in 1981 by Judy and Ron Laughlin, L&M distributes food service equipment and products in Nevada, Arizona and parts of California. Additionally, L&M ships throughout the United States and Mexico.

AGS, a gaming equipment provider, is acquiring Canadian slot machine developer Integrity Gaming Corp. Integrity owns slot machines manufactured by various slot suppliers, including AGS, in approximately 30 tribal casinos in Oklahoma and Texas and also offers direct sales of other gaming products and supplies.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada was awarded first place in the 2018 International Association of Fire Fighters Media Awards for its October 1 press conference in the public relations category. More than 300 entries were submitted in a variety of categories.

All In Aviation added a Cirrus Aircraft SF50 Vision Jet to its fleet. Regarded as the world’s first personal jet, the SF50 available for demo flights and jet experience packages.

American Eagle opened a store at 3791 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Suite 1400.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada received $300,000 under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Transit-Oriented Development Pilot Planning program. The funding will support planning for transit services and redevelopment along an 8.7-mile stretch of Maryland Parkway.

Bill Miller, a longtime lobbyist, is the American Gaming Association president and CEO.

William Hill US named Kenneth Fuchs president of its digital operations. Fuchs was CEO of sports data provider STATS, whose clients include William Hill, as well as vice president of Yahoo! Sports, Yahoo! Finance and Yahoo! Entertainment and Music, where he led the development and growth of fantasy sports.

Professional Sports Catering is the official hospitality partner for the Las Vegas Ballpark. The company is working to identify local restaurateurs to partner with at the ballpark.

SR Construction, in partnership with CORE Construction, will build the new Western Veterinary Conference Oquendo Center Administration Building in the WVC Oquendo Center, a medical event space on the southeast corner of East Oquendo Road and South Eastern Avenue.

The “Nevada 2018 Infrastructure Report Card” was released by the American Society of Civil Engineers, giving 12 categories of infrastructure an overall grade of “C.” The previous report card was released in 2014. All transportation categories saw an increase in grades. Aviation went from a “C-” in 2014 to a “C” in 2018. Bridges advanced from a “C-” in 2014 to a “B-” in 2018. Roads also increased to a “C” in 2018 from a “C-” in 2014. Nevada’s bridge network is among the best in the country and fared particularly well in this report card, with only 1.5 percent of its 1,944 bridges labeled structurally deficient. Dams received the lowest grade of a “D+,” which is unchanged from 2014. Solid waste was the only grade to decrease from 2014 to 2018, dropping from a “B-” in 2014 to a “C” in 2018.

Blake Bradley is an account executive with Las Vegas Billboards.

Renisha O’Donnell is program director at Core, powered by the Rogers Foundation. Core focuses on the development and empowerment of Southern Nevada’s underserviced youth.

Renee Perez is marketing manager at Blue Heron.

Vegas PBS offers a series of videos featuring interviews with students from the Clark County School District Northwest Career and Technical Academy at VegasPBS.org/american-graduate. In the videos, students discuss job-interview skills, gaining experience that leads to a career and finding careers aligned with personal interests.

Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank, was sworn in by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman as the 2019 Chairman of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce board of trustees.

Tim Murphy, former BLM archaeologist and California Trail Interpretive Center volunteer, received a national Heritage Heroes award.

The American College of Radiology awarded a three-year term of accreditation to Comprehensive Cancer Centers’ Radiation Oncology Division. Comprehensive has received the accreditation for seven consecutive three-year terms. Comprehensive’s Radiation Oncology Division comprises five of its 14 medical offices. The division includes the Northwest Medical Office, on Peak Drive near MountainView Hospital; the Summerlin Medical Office and Las Vegas CyberKnife at Summerlin, on the Summerlin Hospital campus; the Southwest Medical Office, on the Southern Hills Hospital campus; the Central Valley Medical Office, on South Eastern Avenue near Flamingo Road; and the Henderson Medical Office, on the St. Rose Dominican Hospital—Siena Campus in Henderson.