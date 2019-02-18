People on the Move: Feb. 18, 2019

Tim Lockett is vice president of construction at Grand Canyon Development Partners.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers elected a new board of directors, led by President Luke Orchard (senior vice president, chief compliance & risk management officer for IGT). Previously an AGEM vice president, Orchard replaces Tom Nieman (vice president, marketing, JCM Global) as president for a two-year term, while Nieman moves to the treasurer position. Other position holders are Vice President Thomas Jingoli (executive vice president, chief commercial officer, Konami Gaming); Vice President David Lucchese (executive vice president, digital & interactive business leader, Everi); Vice President Robert “Bob” Parente (senior vice president, chief revenue officer, gaming, Scientific Games); Vice President Eric Fisher (president, gaming, Crane Payment Innovations); Secretary Mark Dunn (executive vice president & general counsel, Aristocrat Leisure Limited); General Counsel Daron Dorsey (senior vice president and general counsel—Americas, Ainsworth Game Technology).

Vox Agency, a public relations firm, signed Hospitality Boulevard and Area15 as clients. Hospitality Boulevard’s portfolio of venues includes Smoked Burgers & BBQ in the Forum Shops at Caesars. Area15 is a retail and entertainment complex scheduled to open late this year.

Summerlin, Inspirada, Cadence and Skye Canyon ranked in the top 25 top-selling master-planned communities in the United States, according to the end-of-year report released by RCLCO, a national real estate consulting firm. Summerlin, developed by the Howard Hughes Corporation, is No. 3. Inspirada, developed by Inspirada Builders, is No. 9. Cadence, developed by the LandWell Company, is No. 19. Skye Canyon, developed by Olympia Communities, is No. 21.

Sandra Douglass Morgan is the chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Morgan, a native of Las Vegas, is the director of external affairs for AT&T Services for Southern Nevada and is responsible for managing AT&T’s legislative and community affairs activities.

North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Chris Lee has been named Chief Judge of North Las Vegas Justice Court. Lee is also currently an Officer in the United States Air Force Reserves JAG Corps.

Todd Richardson is the director of construction for Blue Heron, a Southern Nevada-based design/build firm.

After 28 years of service to Nevada, State Engineer Jason King retired in January. Tim Wilson is acting state engineer and administrator of the Nevada Division of Water Resources.

Dr. Boris Decourt is leading the Cleveland Clinic Nevada’s Translational Neurodegeneration Research Lab, located at Roseman University. The end game of the research is to build on basic research to create new therapies, procedures or diagnostics. He will be working in conjunction with physicians on a variety of research projects. Decourt received his doctorate of philosophy in neuroscience and pharmacology from the University of Bordeaux in France. He has conducted nearly 10 influential research projects, specifically targeting early treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Speakeasy Barbershop is open in the El Cortez. The shop is owned by Andres Dominguez, who got his start in the shop sweeping the floor for his grandfather, Julian Madrid, who cut hair for 30 years.

The Matzinger Institute of Healing, a Henderson-based medical center owned by Dr. Carolyn Matzinger at 1740 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, purchased its building for $1,609,017. Nevada State Development Corporation assisted with financing for the purchase in partnership with Bank of George.

Michael Korr is vice president and general manager of Fox5 Las Vegas (KVVU-TV).

URBANeats Market, a bodega-style market catering to people on the go, opened at Allure Las Vegas at 200 Sahara Ave.

Ascaya has completed its fifth Inspiration Home, located at 19 Sanctuary Peak Court. The 8,900-square-foot residence was designed by John Sather of Swaback Partners architecture firm and built by Las Vegas-based Bryan Construction. The home is Sather’s third project at Ascaya.

Vinny Spotleson is the district director for Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District. Spotleson worked as the organizing director for the Western Clean Energy Campaign from 2012 to 2013. He served as Southern Nevada Energy and Public Lands manager for Sen. Harry Reid from 2013 to 2015. From 2016 to 2018, Spotleson was the program director for the Nevada Conservation League & Education Fund where he assisted in the effort to designate the Gold Butte National Monument.

The Vdara Club Lounge is open at Vdara. The lounge is available to guests staying in the hotel’s Luxury Suites, City Corner Club Lounge Suites and Studio Fountain View Club Lounge Suites.

Sabrina Maciech is Clark County Credit Union vice president of product and project management.