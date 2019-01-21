The Notes: Jan. 21, 2019

Pete Janemark, CCIM, is a vice president at Sun Commercial Real Estate and Curtis Sanders, SIOR, is vice president of corporate services. Also at Sun Commercial, Jason Park is an associate, retail; Dylan Heroy is an associate, investment services group; and Jeff Simmons is marketing manager.

The UNLV School of Community Health Sciences, in collaboration with the Nevada Medical Center, received $100,000 from Hearst Foundations to continue its efforts to curb mental health issues among youth.

Christopher Crooks is senior managing director at Newmark Knight Frank.

Irene Bustamante Adams is chief strategy officer for Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s local workforce development board.

Barbara Talisman is executive director of the College of Southern Nevada Foundation.

Henderson Hospital was named a Top General Hospital and MountainView Hospital was named a Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization.

Robert Graff is vice president of sales and marketing for Bindlestiff Tours.

Michele Loker and David Griego are mortgage consultants at Greater Nevada Mortgage’s Las Vegas office, 8475 W. Sunset Road, Suite 302, Las Vegas.

SR Construction completed the construction of the Banner Churchill Community Hospital emergency department expansion project in Fallon. This project consisted of a 6,000-square-foot addition and complete renovation of the existing emergency department. It doubles the capacity of the existing facility and includes 13 private rooms, a two-bay major treatment/trauma room and one isolation room.

Spring Valley Hospital earned a Go Clear Award, presented by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN), to recognize practices that eliminate smoke caused by the use of lasers and electrosurgery devices during surgery. Surgical smoke is the unwanted byproduct of energy-generating devices that are used in 90 percent of all surgeries. Its contents include toxic chemicals such as benzene, formaldehyde, hydrogen cyanide and carbon monoxide, viruses, bacteria, blood and cancer cells.

Candy Masuch is executive assistant at Grand Canyon Development Partners.

Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island, acquired Casino Miami, a Florida property.

CURE Media Group, which provides information about cancer updates, research and education, honored Las Vegan Richard French for his work bringing attention to rare blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms. French’s daughter Amber was diagnosed with an MPN — essential thrombocythemia — in 2003. He used his experience as a broadcast professional to create a public service announcement highlighting information on MPNs.

WinTech, a technology company, moved to 11920 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 101, Las Vegas.

Kevin Barakat and Kenny Calzada are officers with the Boulder City Police Department.

Dr. Mitchell Forman, founding dean of Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine in Henderson, joined the UNLV School of Medicine.

RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company, is providing its MP Exchange Commercial Property Listing System service to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors and its Commercial Alliance Las Vegas.

Xanthic Biopharma, which operates as Green Growth Brands, received seven retail cannabis dispensary licenses to operate in the state. The company operates The Source in Las Vegas and a grow and production facility in Post, Nevada.

Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, appears on Musical America’s sixth annual “Top 30 Professionals” list. Huszcza joined the Las Vegas Philharmonic on December 1.

Here’s a list of 2018’s most popular ZIP codes for home buyers in Southern Nevada, according to Opendoor, a real estate company: 89031 (North Las Vegas), 89014 (Henderson), 89129 (Las Vegas), 89131 (Las Vegas), 89166 (Las Vegas), 89081 (North Las Vegas), 89178 (Las Vegas), 89148 (Las Vegas), 89074 (Henderson), 89139 (Las Vegas).

FlixBus, a transportation service with a Las Vegas hub, is launching #FlixVR, a service that provides special headsets to passengers offering games, videos and more.

Keegan Littrell is Boulder City’s public works director.

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its top members, naming longtime industry leader Heidi Kasama as its 2018 Nevada Realtor of the Year. Devin Reiss received the Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy and activities. Reiss, also a past president of GLVAR, was honored for playing a leading role in the association’s initiatives supporting private property rights and other causes that are vital to the industry.