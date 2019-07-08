The Notes: Philanthropy, July 8, 2019

Leadership Henderson’s 2019 class donated more than $72,000 for Living Grace Homes, which plans to use the donation toward the renovation of the facility’s backyard and kitchen. Living Grace Homes provides help for pregnant, homeless women between the ages of 14 and 24.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded $3,000 each to the Friends of the North Las Vegas Library District and Imagine Schools at Mountain View in Las Vegas. The funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center, and are expected to affect the lives of more than 625 Nevadans.

The Nevada Law Journal awarded UNLV Boyd School of Law student Paige Hall with the Justice Elissa Cadish Award for Outstanding Student Note. Hall’s winning entry, Welcoming E-Wills Into the Mainstream: The Digital Communication of Testamentary Intent, was honored as the best writing project by a student published in the Law Journal.

TRU Development aided NAIOP Southern Nevada’s Getting Dirty for a Great Cause project by helping renovate four of the on-site cottages at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Employees assisted in the initial renovations of two homes on the campus, and the company donated $500 to help fund the project.

Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada honored volunteers, staff and community partners at its 2019 Power Within Award Ceremony. Volunteer and partner honorees included: n UNLV School of Medicine— Community Volunteer Group of the Year n Raiders and Raiders Foundation—Community Corporate Partner of the Year n KSNV News 3 and the CW Las Vegas—Service Partner of the Year n Three Square—Sustaining Partner of the Year n Bank of America—Corporate Partner of the Year The Unsung Hero Award was given to Nicole Pulliam, a CIS of Southern Nevada Site Coordinator at Sunrise Mountain High School. Students who were honored included: n Kyra Bailey—Liliam Lujan Hickey Elementary Schooln Nicolas Garcia—J.D. Smith Middle Schooln Jonathan Mariscal-Garcia— Desert Pines High School

March of Dimes’ NICU Family Support Program launched at UMC. Funded by UMC Foundation and a donation by Raising Cane’s, the program provides education and support to parents with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. The UMC program will be managed by Ismael Martinez.

The National Atomic Testing Museum is participating in the 10th summer of Blue Star Museums until September 2. The program provides free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families and was made possible with the support of Mary Beth Hartleb and Prism HR–Global Management Group.

Easterseals Nevada hosted a fashion show where 40 youths walked the runway to raise money for local programs.

Attorney Adam Kutner donated $1,800 to Adam’s Place, a group for children, teens and families experiencing the loss of a loved one. Founded in 2009 by Kelly Thomas-Boyers, Adam’s Place was established in memory of Adam Gregory Thomas Kelly.

Walker Furniture donated seven new mattresses, foundations and mattress protectors to Firehouse Station 27 at 4695 Vegas Valley Drive as part of the store’s “Project Firehouse: Rested and Ready” program.

City National Bank awarded a $7,500 grant to Nevada HAND for its Resident Services program. This program will enable low-income seniors and working families to improve their lives by creating opportunities to improve health and well-being, build financial stability, increase access to healthy foods, encourage community engagement, and enrich education and employment skills.

Nevada Women’s Philanthropy awarded $490,000 to Lutheran Social Services of Nevada, which will use the money to build an additional 2,000 square feet onto its DigiMart food bank on the Boulder Highway campus which, when completed, will allow it to increase services for about 5,000 more people annually. A $30,000 unrestricted NWP Founders Gift was awarded to Bridge Counseling.