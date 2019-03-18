The Notes: Philanthropy, March 18, 2019

Lakeside Weddings & Events donated 168 bags filled with toiletries to the Shade Tree.

Bank of America awarded $140,000 in economic development grants to 12 nonprofit groups that stimulate local business and neighborhood stability: Accion, Dress for Success, Green Our Planet, Habitat for Humanity, Las Vegas Natural History Museum, Nevada Ballet Theater, Nevada HAND, Nevada Public Radio, Rachel’s Challenge, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, the Smith Center for the Performing Arts and Women’s Development Center.

Multiple area businesses were recognized for their efforts to recruit, employ and retain veterans. Receiving a 2018 Gold Hire Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award are the Cosmopolitan, American Veteran Solutions, BDIntegration and HazAir.

The Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ Division of Environmental Protection’s recycling program awarded $11,690 to expand the Desert Research Institute’s Science Alive program in Henderson. Featured in the program are Waste Warriors Green Boxes that expose students in grades 3-5 to science and research focused on litter and waste issues. The funding comes from the Solid Waste Management account that receives $1 per tire for each retail tire sold in Nevada.

The UNLV School of Community Health Sciences, in collaboration with the Nevada Medical Center, received $100,000 from Hearst Foundations. The money will help establish an evidence-based, suicide-prevention curriculum for eighth- and ninth-grade students in Clark County.

The State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child and Family Services received a $16.7 million victims of crime grant through the Department of Justice antiterrorism and emergency assistance program. The grant will provide reimbursement to Clark County and agencies that responded to the October 1 shooting with victim-related assistance. The grant will also fund the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, victim and first responder support services and the state VOCA compensation program for Route 91 victim claims.

CURE Media Group, a resource for cancer updates, research and education, honored people who have made a significant difference in the field of rare blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms, including Las Vegas local Richard French. French, a broadcast professional whose daughter Amber was diagnosed with an MPN in 2003, created a public service announcement that highlighted information on MPNs on a national scale.

Mesquite Police officers raised more than $10,000 to help Olivia “Liv” Stuart, 15, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Stuart is the daughter of Mesquite natives Rod Stuart and Katie Bales Stuart and the niece of Mesquite Police Officer Ryan Hughes.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture awarded $200,000 to schools across the state in support of gardening efforts. Schools in Southern Nevada that received funding include: Bailey Middle School, C.P. Squires Elementary, Charlotte & Jerry Keller Elementary, Doris Hancock Elementary, Doris Reed Elementary, Durango High School, Ernest A Becker Sr. Middle School, George E. Harris Elementary, Harvey N. Dondero Elementary, Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Howard Hollingsworth Elementary, Hummel Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary, J.M. Ullom Elementary, Jack Lund Schofield Middle School, Jim Bridger Middle School, John S. Park Elementary, John Tartan Elementary, K.O. Knudson Middle School, Kit Carson International Academy, Lee Antonello Elementary, Marvin Sedway Middle School, McCaw Elementary, Myrtle Tate Elementary, Ollie Detwiler Elementary, Red Rock Elementary, Reynaldo Martinez Elementary, Ruben P Diaz Elementary, Ruby Duncan Elementary, Steve Schorr Elementary, Victoria Fertitta Middle School, Walter V. Long STEAM Academy, Wayne Tanaka Elementary and Woolley Elementary.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada received $5.3 million to improve pedestrian safety around the Las Vegas Medical District. The RTC received funds under the competitive Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Bob and Lovee Arum donated 760 Build-A-Bears to Communities in Schools of Nevada for students at Doris Reed Elementary School.

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the commercial real estate development association, awarded $1,000 to five UNLV students studying at the LIED Institute for Real Estate Studies. The students are Anthony Guttman, Hollie Martinez, Sally Myint Oo, Luke David Ramous and Matthew Yapjoco.

Winners of the De Castroverde Law Group’s fall 2018 teacher appreciation award are Tari Smethurst of Sandy S. Miller Elementary, Colleen Chattaway of Arbor View High and Kristi O’Donnell of John W. Bonner Elementary.

Breakaway Cycling donated bikes, helmets and locks to about 20 students with a record of perfect attendance at J.T. McWilliams Elementary.

Businessman and philanthropist Peter Palivos brought 1,000 toys to the parishioners of C3 Church Las Vegas.

Macy’s and Make-A-Wish helped send Oddessa, an 8-year-old girl who has cystic fibrosis, to spend Christmas in New York City. In addition, Macy’s gave $5,000 to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Hospitality Association delivered 500 bags of gifts and supplies to students at William K. Moore Elementary. The bags contained shoes, socks, coats, blankets, gloves, hats, clothes, toys, games and books. Sponsors for the bags included Pepsi, Tropicana, Zappos, Brady Linen Services and Shepard Exposition Services.

Angela Hamilton, a pre-kindergarten teacher at George E. Harris Elementary School, is a PBS KIDS early learning champion. The program recognizes educators who work with young children, from infants to second-graders, and offers community building, leadership and professional learning opportunities provided by PBS and member stations.