People on the Move: Oct. 7, 2019

Christie Eickelman is president of the board of directors of Global Gaming Women. Eickelman is vice president of Global Marketing at Gaming Laboratories International and will serve as GGW’s board president for a two-year term.

The Lizada Law Firm purchased its headquarters building at 711 S. Ninth St., Las Vegas. Including minor tenant improvements to the property, the transaction was valued at $403,134. Nevada State Development Corporation facilitated financing for the purchase in partnership with First Security Bank of Nevada.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers was named Healthcare Partner of the Year at the Nevada Cancer Control Summit awards luncheon. Comprehensive was honored for its outstanding provider education and community involvement and support, particularly in the area of skin cancer prevention.

Ashton Ridley is general manager of KUNV Radio, 91.5 FM. Ridley comes from the College of Southern Nevada, where he was manager of multicultural affairs. He previously spent 15 years in Las Vegas public radio at KCEP-FM.

The D Las Vegas won USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Las Vegas Casino.” Readers voted during the course of four weeks. “Customer service at the D continues to be one of our key values and we always want our guests to have the time of their lives,” CEO Derek Stevens said.

HCA Healthcare appointed Jennifer Berres as senior vice president and chief human resource officer effective November 1. There are four HCA facilities in Las Vegas.

Tiffany Hoven is director of operations for Las Vegas-based The Grove dispensaries. She will oversee daily operations, regulatory compliance and employee management.

JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart in Summerlin opened the Market Place Buffet, which is one of the few buffets in the Las Vegas area with outdoor seating. The expanded buffet is part of the resort’s makeover for its 20th anniversary.

Harsch Investment Properties promoted Reed Gottesman to senior vice president, Las Vegas regional manager. Gottesman will manage a team of 50 real estate professionals, 1,900 tenants and approximately 11 million square feet of multitenant industrial, retail and office space.

The International Innovation Center @ Vegas, an 11,000-square-foot center for tech companies developing smart technologies that align with city priorities, opened in Downtown Las Vegas. These priorities include: workforce development, smart technology, at-risk populations, neighborhood development and public safety. The space is organized by the city of Las Vegas.

Authentic Public Relations is celebrating its second anniversary. The Las Vegas firm helps small businesses with media relations, strategic marketing, community relations, event management and social media.

MGM Resorts International joined the American Gaming Association as one of two founding donors of the new Fund to Support Research on Sports Wagering. The fund, which was organized by the National Center for Responsible Gaming, is first dedicated solely to studying the impact of sports wagering since the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports betting in May of 2018.

HopeLink of Southern Nevada named Stacey Lockhart its executive director. Lockhart, a 30-year veteran of nonprofit and philanthropic causes, was most recently executive director of Shade Tree, where she helped secure $30 million in funding. Lockhart joins HopeLink to direct major donor and philanthropic growth, board development and strategic planning efforts. She will also oversee all service programs of the Family Resource Center, now in its 28th year preventing homelessness and providing critical services to Southern Nevadans experiencing misfortunes and unexpected financial crises.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will deliver a CES 2020 keynote on January 7, marking the first time an airline will headline the CES keynote stage. Delta will also anchor the Travel & Tourism exhibit area at CES.

City National Bank is seeking applications for its literacy grant program, which awards up to $80,000. The program, since its inception in 2004, has awarded more than $1.5 million for schools in six states, including Nevada. “Our teacher literacy grant program is perhaps one of our most important programs because it gets to the heart of helping educate students,” said Jennifer Nickerson, senior vice president and corporate citizenship manager for City National Bank. School officials can apply at readingisthewayup.org. Grants will provide up to $1,000 for expand literacy projects.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded ReInvent Schools Las Vegas a nearly $2.5 million grant as part of the Full Service Community Schools Program. The grant was awarded to the partnership of UNLV, the City of Las Vegas and the Clark County School District, providing $498,287 per year for five years. The grant will allow for new services at Kermit R. Booker, Matt Kelly and C.C. Ronnow elementary schools.