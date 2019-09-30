People on the Move: Sept. 30, 2019

Alston Construction completed work on Centennial Commerce Center, 6405 East Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas. The site, located on 10.44 acres, now houses 213,000 square feet of speculative industrial space. The development, valued at $16 million, was designed with flexibility to accommodate up to four 51,000-square-foot tenants. Centennial Commerce Center is owned by Speedway 10 Industrial.

Tire Works opened a location at 145 Stephanie St., Henderson.

Chris Lowden, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country founder and president of Porchlight Hospitality, joined the board of directors of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Nevada Chapter.

Ryan Thompson is chief marketing officer at Blue Heron.

Caked Las Vegas, owned by Ricardo Gudino, is open at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 118.

Lori Olk is vice president, regulatory compliance, at Konami Gaming.

Marylesa Howard of the Nevada National Security Site was one of 11 National Nuclear Security Administration employees to receive the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. It is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government to scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers.

Matthew Sloan is project manager at Grand Canyon Development Partners.

San Diego-based Tower 16 Capital Partners, in a joint venture with Henley Investments, acquired Five89 Apartments, a 312-unit multifamily project in Las Vegas for $32.5 million. The project is located at 4801 E. Sahara Ave. Pinnacle will take over as property manager.

Cullen Brown is chief operating officer of Southern Hills Hospital.

Todd Sunderland is vice president of sales at ToeShark Visual Communication.

Mohammed Hussein is vice president and branch manager of City National Bank’s Tropicana Banking Center at 2320 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas.

Trustworthy Brewing Co. is open at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo.

Marshall Retail Group opened a dual-store concept in the Mirage—a redesigned Paradiso women’s apparel store and Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop.

The Strat opened the Link Slot Lounge, a partnership with Aristocrat Technologies. Named for Aristocrat’s Link series, the lounge showcases 44 games.

Dr. Mark Ferdowsian specializes in family medicine and urgent care for OptumCare Network of Nevada. He can be reached at the Sunset Clinic, 3175 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 121, Henderson. Dr. Rosner Luss specializes in internal medicine at OptumCare’s clinic at 1621 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 16B. Dr. Henry Osei specializes in internal medicine at OptumCare’s Mountainside Internal Medicine, 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 211. Dr. Michael Reiner specializes in family medicine at OptumCare’s Independent Medical Group/Reiner Medical, 1320 E. Calvada Blvd., Pahrump.

Chris Smith is chief operating officer of De Castroverde Law Group.

Audra Hamernik is president and CEO of Nevada HAND, a nonprofit provider of affordable rental housing.

The Nevada Association for Career and Technical Education recognized educators at a luncheon and awards presentation. The Teacher Educators of the Year are Maggie Cox of Desert Pines and Christopher Batterman of Bonanza. The Administrator of the Year award went to Tina Statucki, principal at Northwest Career and Technical Academy. The New Teacher of the Year award went to Benjamin Stewart of Legacy. The Lifetime Achievement award went to Helen Money, assistant principal at Southeast Career and Technical Academy. The Carl Perkins Community Service award went to Kathy Simmons, teacher at Northwest Career and Technical Academy.

BaseballParks.com gave its 20th annual Ballpark of the Year Award to Las Vegas Ballpark.

Western Elite is providing recycling and construction waste removal during the development of MSG Sphere Las Vegas, being built on Sands Avenue.

Leah Marcus is community relations and finance manager of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Caleen Norrod Johnson is executive director of the Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya received the International Association of Government Officials 2019 Innovator Award for the Clerk’s division, which recognizes unique accomplishments and best practices in local government. Goya received the award for improving the process for licensing marriage officiants.

Travis Laub is an associate at Sun Commercial Real Estate. He focuses on office and retail specialties.

Ballard Spahr is among the top law firms for client relationship strength, according to the BTI Power Rankings 2019: Client Relationship Scorecard. The report was issued by BTI Consulting, a provider of strategic research to law firms and general counsel. The rankings are based on a survey of nearly 650 corporate legal decision-makers.

Southern Nevada Public Television’s board of directors includes Tom Warden of the Howard Hughes Corporation as president; Clark Dumont of Dumont Communications as vice president; Nora Luna of UNR Cooperative Extension as secretary; and Kim Walker of Kim Walker Inc., as treasurer.

Las Vegas’ Building & Safety Department has transitioned to digital. All building plans need to be submitted in a digital format via the city’s Building & Safety Department’s Building Permits webpage.

John Ramous, senior vice president of Harsch Investment Properties, is chairman of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. Micah Phillips, executive vice president and marketing director at Nevada State Bank, is chairman of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation; while DeAndre Esteen, assistant vice president of community relations with Barclays, is vice chairman of the foundation.

NanoLumens, creators of LED displays, designed an ultrawide, 24-foot by 5-foot, 1.8mm-pixel pitch LED videowall that is now the centerpiece of the Golden Circle Sports Bar at Treasure Island.