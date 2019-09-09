People on the Move: Sept. 9, 2019

Chris Wink is “director of content and cool sh*t” at Area15, a retail and entertainment complex. Wink co-founded Blue Man Group.

Megan Farnsworth and Jennifer Curland joined the board of trustees of the Discovery Children’s Museum. Farnsworth is project manager of strategic initiatives for Wells Fargo’s Consumer Bank. Curland is a philanthropist and community supporter.

Greg Colella is vice president, product management, at Konami Gaming.

CrossCountry Mortgage and Easterseals Nevada joined Las Vegas HEALS (Health, Education, Advocacy, and Leadership in Southern Nevada).

Sina Miri is Konami Gaming’s vice president, innovation and strategic R&D.

Henderson Hospital was recognized by the Immunization Action Coalition (IAC) and the Nevada State Health Department for achieving one of the highest reported rates in the state for its work protecting newborns from hepatitis B. The hospital is the newest entry into IAC’s Birth Dose Honor Roll, which recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that have attained high coverage levels for administering the hepatitis B vaccine at birth. The Birthplace at Henderson Hospital team immunized 91% of babies over a 12-month period and took additional steps to prevent perinatal transmission of hepatitis B.

Don Nelson is vice president of development at United Way of Southern Nevada.

Jeri Crawford, president of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, joined the Nathan Adelson Hospice board of trustees.

Utah’s Intermountain Healthcare acquired HealthCare Partners Nevada. The work of HealthCare Partners Nevada providers and employees will continue largely unchanged. They’ll be led by Mark Price, who serves as president of HealthCare Partners Nevada. Price will report to Rajesh Shrestha, Intermountain’s Community-Based Care chief operating officer.

Maverick Airlines, a division of Maverick Aviation Group, received the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2018 Award of Excellence “Diamond Award.” The honor is a result of the company’s dedication to maintenance training and aircraft safety.

Valencian Gold, a fast-casual restaurant serving Spanish cuisine, is open at 7960 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 8000A, Las Vegas.

Tina Kilmer is senior director of engineering Gaming Laboratories International.

Four Clark County programs received recognition from the National Association of Counties: The Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center, Pathway from Poverty, [email protected] and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. The awards are given in categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide to their communities. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice, county administration, information technology, health and civic engagement. The Harbor is designed to prevent children and teens from entering the juvenile justice system by providing resources to their families when problem behavior such as truancy, delinquency or drug and alcohol use escalate into more serious trouble. Pathway from Poverty was initiated by Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick to address neighborhoods in the northeast Las Vegas Valley plagued by crime, deficiencies in education, economic opportunities and quality of life. Clark County’s Department of Family Services developed the [email protected] program to assess family needs and safety intervention strategies to prevent removal of children from their homes and help reunify families by providing in-home safety services. Clark County and community partners established the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center as the primary resource to turn to for anyone struggling with effects from the October 1 mass shooting.

Continental Realty Advisors, a Denver-based owner of multifamily communities nationwide, and San Francisco-based real estate investment firm The Roxborough Group, through an affiliate of Roxborough Fund I, announced the sale of a three-community portfolio comprised of 1,194 units in Las Vegas for $137.5 million. This follows the recent sale of the 400-unit community Tesoro Ranch in Henderson, also a partnership between Continental Realty Advisors and the Roxborough Group.

The Vegas Stats & Information Network purchased TVU Networks’ Anywhere app for capturing and streaming live video. VSiN uses the TVU setup to produce live remote coverage and updates.

The Neon Museum has launched a web-based app for use by general admission visitors, enabling them to learn about select signs housed in the Boneyard outdoor exhibition space.

Iconic Nightclub is open at 4636 S. Wynn Road.

Vegas PBS’ Nevada Week, a public affairs program, has been renewed for a second season. The half-hour round-table conversation is hosted by Kipp Ortenburger.

Remington Nevada, a commercial land development company, is redeveloping 17 acres of land on the southeast corner of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road adjacent to the Boulevard Mall. The retail project will be named the Boulevard Plaza and will involve a transformation of the 190,000-square-foot former Sears location along with the redevelopment of nearby vacant land to feature four new retail pads and adjacent shops. Stan Wasserkrug of Remington Nevada is handling the leasing and development of the plaza, located at 3528 S. Maryland Parkway.

Robert Eash is an audit partner with RSM US.

The following businesses joined the Henderson Chamber of Commerce: Adam Wen, Advanced Dental, Aerotek, Alsco, American First National Bank, Bartco Design and Construction, Belmont Consulting, Burn Boot Camp, Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, CBD American Shaman, Century 21 Gavish Real Estate, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dignity Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Freedom RVing, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, Green Valley Law Group, Handpiece Solutions, Innovative Investments, Inspire By Design, Lage Design, Landmark Home Warranty, M & J Project Procurement Co., Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, Mantek Solutions, Millennial Consulting, My Place Wellness Center, Navy Federal Credit Union, NOW CFO, NV Capital Corporation, Pacific Diner, Rehabilitating Autism Daily DBA Real Autism Difference, Rising Star Music Fund, The Sapience, Silver State Schools Credit Union, Silver State Schools Credit Union-Eastern, Silver State Schools Credit Union-Stephanie, South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa, SunSolar Solutions, TapSnap Vegas, Tupperware and Vet-REACH.

Dr. John McKittrick completed the osteopathic fellowship in hospice and palliative care medicine at Nathan Adelson Hospice as a hospice and palliative care team physician.

City of Las Vegas Management Analyst Elizabeth Lopez received the NAIOP and Prologis Inclusion in CRE Scholarship for Women and Underrepresented Professionals. The program is designed to prepare women and minorities for development and operations positions in commercial real estate.