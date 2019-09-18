Annual Angel Awards celebrate caring in the community

The Angel Awards are our way of shining a spotlight on people and companies who transform their resources into something good for Southern Nevada. It's a chance to share stories of caring with you, an opportunity to inspire philanthropy, and a moment to celebrate all the caring that goes on in our lives.

For instance, City National Bank takes a multi-pronged approach to giving, from helping students develop a sense of financial literacy to assisting Three Square and Touro University Nevada. The fact that they’re helping so many people in so many ways is what makes them our honoree in the category of Philanthropic Business-Public. Read more about them here.

Our honoree in the Private Business category is Westgate Las Vegas. The Westgate focuses on multiple areas of giving: youth and family homelessness, domestic violence, military/veteran support, and education. That focus has led to the disbursement of more than $1.5 million to organizations across the country and throughout Southern Nevada. Read more about them here.

We’re thrilled to tip our hats to the Rogers Foundation, our Foundation of the Year honoree. Since 2015, the foundation has been supporting education in Southern Nevada, having awarded more than $89 million to valley students and programs. Read more about them here.

Our Cultural Advocate honoree is Stefanie Tuzman of Jewish Nevada. As an advocate of Jewish culture, Tuzman has led her organization to raise more than $2 million to benefit Nevada, Israel and more.

That’s in addition to helping thousands of people receive assistance in a variety of ways. Read more about her here.

For Humanitarian of the Year, Diana Bennett, a sense of philanthropy and a passion for Southern Nevada are woven into her DNA. The daughter of gaming icon William Bennett, she has seen her family’s foundation provide aid to numerous organizations while she also has served on the boards of a variety of groups. Read more about her here.

Bennett isn’t the only one whose family helped inspire her to giving. Deanna Paquette, our Volunteer of the Year, has been participating with the Children’s Heart Foundation for almost 20 years. She got her start as a way to help her nephew, who was born with a congenital heart condition.

“It means the world to me to give back to families who have faced the same medical and emotional challenges that impacted my own family,” she said. Read more about her here.

Our Nonprofit Organization of the Year is Keep Memory Alive. Its work is funding valuable research into Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Southern Nevada is lucky to have them here. Read more about them here.

Of course, philanthropy is all about the community and we couldn’t bring this wonderful resource to you without the support of Bailey Kennedy, Stitched and City National Bank — and what would the Angel Awards be without a great venue? Our gratitude goes to the Westgate for hosting the event. A special thanks goes to Danielle Birkin for providing the profiles.

Thank you for reading!

Craig Peterson, Special Publications Editor