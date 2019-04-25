Health Care Headliners: Celebrating some of Southern Nevada’s finest medical professionals

Welcome to the 13th edition of Health Care Headliners, our chance to introduce you to a few people who are making a big difference in local health care.

The names came from nominations that we accepted on vegasinc.com and resulted in bringing to us some truly outstanding people who have helped hundreds, if not thousands, of our friends and neighbors. Awards are handed out in categories that cover a wide range of roles in the health care industry, including research/scientist, community outreach, manager/administrator, volunteer, physician, emergency services, nursing, education, innovation and lifetime achievement. Honorees include doctors, scientists, professors and volunteers.

A special event at the Stirling Club will honor all of the headliners. They include:

Dr. Terry Lewis

Burn surgeon and former medical director, UMC Lions Burn Care Center

Helping burn physicians and patients as a medical student crystallized a career path for Dr. Terry Lewis. Four decades later, he stands as a beacon of hope for people in need of care for injuries that can be quite severe. Under Dr. Terry Lewis’ leadership, the UMC Lions Burn Care Center transformed from a small unit to a world-class, 16-bed burn center featuring the latest medical technology, a fully equipped rehabilitation gym, advanced surgical procedures and a team that currently includes 80 employees.

DR Do-Gooders

Desert Radiology

In 2016, the executive leaders of diagnostic medical-imaging company Desert Radiology launched a concerted effort to help others in Southern Nevada. Out of this vision, DR Do-Gooders was created. This philanthropic service group was designed to offer employees meaningful outreach opportunities and unite the staff.

Dr. Phil Tobin

Director, School of Physician Assistant Studies, Touro University Nevada

Under Tobin’s leadership, the 2018 graduating PA Class at Touro University Nevada received a 100-percent first-time pass rate on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam, a first for Touro’s PA program.

Jon Bilstein

Executive director, Comprehensive Cancer Centers

Jon Bilstein leads a practice that encompasses more than 540 employees, 46 physicians, 15 advanced practice providers and 170 clinical research trials annually.

Annette Logan-Parker

President and CEO, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

It’s no small feat to take a start-up business from the kitchen table to a $41-million operation, but that’s exactly what Annette Logan-Parker did with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. The organization is Nevada’s only childhood cancer outpatient treatment center. With philanthropy a core part of the business, it is able to accept all patients without regard to ability to pay for services.

UMC Trauma Center

Stop the Bleed program

Offered to provide community members with the skills needed to save lives during an emergency, UMC’s Stop the Bleed course has been taught to almost 9,500 people.

Ash Mirchandani

President, United Citizens Foundation

Growing up in India, Ash Mirchandani learned about public service at a young age and founded United Citizens Foundation in June 2010. The organization provides mental health, behavioral health and substance-abuse services. Since its inception, the foundation has grown to 10 clinics and provides help and counseling to some of Clark County School District’s most at-risk students.

Dr. Jessica Caldwell

Director of clinical training, neuropsychology, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health

Dr. Jessica Caldwell’s work on how the brain is different between men and women is setting the stage for future study. “My current research focuses on how Alzheimer’s disease affects men and women differently, and how we might be able to help women in particular, as women are more likely to have the disease and serve as caregivers,” she said.

Tanya Brizzi

Licensed practical nurse, HIV coordinator WestCare Nevada

Tanya Brizzi once thought that her field of expertise would involve goals of a more sporting nature. “I never aspired to be a nurse — when I was younger soccer was my passion — but I’m very grateful to be a nurse and to be able to help others,” said Brizzi, who joined WestCare Nevada as a licensed practical nurse in October 2014.

Dr. Michael Wood

Medical director, Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeon, MountainView Hospital

Heart patients have more hope thanks to the efforts of professionals like Dr. Michael Wood of MountainView Hospital. A Southern Nevada resident since 2004, Wood was responsible for establishing a group of hospital-employed cardiothoracic surgeons at MountainView.

A special thanks goes to sponsors Comprehensive Cancer Centers. We appreciate the company’s support and the important role it continues to play in improving health care in Southern Nevada.

Profiles were provided by Danielle Birkin.